ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Darshan Can Seek Bail If No Substantial Progress In Trial In One Year’: SC In Renukaswamy Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Karnataka government to ensure that 60 important witnesses are examined within one year in the Renukaswamy murder case. The matter came up before a bench led by Justice J B Pardiwala. The bench was hearing a plea filed by actor Darshan seeking basic amenities provided as per the jail manual.

The bench observed that the trial court can proceed on a day-to-day basis for witness examination, and if there is no substantial progress in the trial, Darshan can approach the court for bail. The apex court cancelled Darshan's bail last August.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Darshan, contended that the state intends to examine 272 witnesses, and only 10 witnesses have been examined in the seven months since his bail was cancelled.

It was argued before the bench that the actor has been kept in a quarantine cell and he is not allowed to interact with other prison inmates. The counsel pressed for granting bail to Darshan if there is no progress in three to four months. The state’s counsel contended before the bench that the area where Darshan is kept was called the quarantine cell during the pandemic. The counsel said he has photographs establishing that Darshan is allowed to talk to others.

The bench orally observed that not much time has elapsed since the cancellation of his bail, and it's not the time when the bail application can be considered. The bench observed that it would ensure the trial progresses expeditiously and that all amenities to which an undertrial prisoner is otherwise entitled under the prison manual shall be provided.

The bench asked the state’s counsel why the trial is progressing slowly. The counsel replied that the state only proposes to examine 60 witnesses within a year. Regarding the slow pace of the trial, Darshan’s counsel contended that the trial judge, who is conducting the trial, holds an additional charge, which is why the progress is slow.