Darshan At Ayodhya Ram Mandir Closed From Nov 24 For Flag Hoisting; PM Modi, RSS Chief & Others To Attend The Ceremony
With PM Modi and top dignitaries set to attend Dhwajaarohan ceremony on November 25, public darshan will remain closed at Ram Mandir for two days.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 10:44 AM IST
Ayodhya: Darshan of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple here will remain closed for two days from the evening of November 24 due to the upcoming flag hoisting (Dhwajaarohan) ceremony at the temple's pinnacle. The decision has been taken to ensure smooth arrangements as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top dignitaries would be attending the ceremony on November 25.
The darshan will reopen at 7 AM on November 26, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced.
Sharing details, Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Trust, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be present during the ceremony.
The flag hoisting is scheduled for November 25 (Vivah Panchami), the day marking the divine marriage of Lord Ram and Mata Janaki. The flag, triangular in shape, will be hoisted at a height of 190 feet by PM Modi and Mohan Bhagwat. The programme will conclude by 2 PM, after which invited guests will be allowed a lined-up darshan, which is expected to take about three hours.
Rai mentioned that while people from across India were invited for the Pran Pratishtha, this time eastern Uttar Pradesh has been given priority for the flag hoisting ceremony. "Because construction work is still underway inside the temple complex, seating capacity has been reduced, and hence, the number of invitees has been limited. Entry for invitees will begin at 8 AM and close at 9 AM on the day of the ceremony," he said.
The Trust has arranged 1,600 rooms across Ayodhya for accommodation of the guests. Workers involved in the preparations have been called on November 24, a day before the event. Accommodation for them has been arranged in Karsevakpuram, Ramsevakpuram and Tirtha Kshetra Puram.
Meanwhile, preparations are also in full swing for the Ram Vivah Utsav. Rai said that processions (Ram Baraat) will be taken out from around 15 temples in Ayodhya and organisers have been requested to start these processions after 4 PM, following the conclusion of the flag hoisting ceremony.
Also Read:
1. Ayodhya Ram Mandir: All Construction Work Related To Temple Completed