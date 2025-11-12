ETV Bharat / bharat

Darshan At Ayodhya Ram Mandir Closed From Nov 24 For Flag Hoisting; PM Modi, RSS Chief & Others To Attend The Ceremony

Ayodhya: Darshan of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple here will remain closed for two days from the evening of November 24 due to the upcoming flag hoisting (Dhwajaarohan) ceremony at the temple's pinnacle. The decision has been taken to ensure smooth arrangements as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top dignitaries would be attending the ceremony on November 25.

The darshan will reopen at 7 AM on November 26, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced.

Sharing details, Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Trust, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be present during the ceremony.

The flag hoisting is scheduled for November 25 (Vivah Panchami), the day marking the divine marriage of Lord Ram and Mata Janaki. The flag, triangular in shape, will be hoisted at a height of 190 feet by PM Modi and Mohan Bhagwat. The programme will conclude by 2 PM, after which invited guests will be allowed a lined-up darshan, which is expected to take about three hours.