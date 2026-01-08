ETV Bharat / bharat

'Darkest Day Of My Life': Anil Agarwal Mourns Loss Of Son Agnivesh; PM Modi Terms It 'Deeply Shocking'

Hyderabad: Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh passed away on Wednesday at the age of 49 following cardiac arrest during treatment at a New York hospital.

Agarwal described the day as "the darkest" of his life, saying his son had been recovering well after a skiing accident but a sudden cardiac arrest claimed his life. "Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams," the industrialist said.

In an emotional post on X, Agarwal said Agnivesh was undergoing treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and was believed to be out of danger. "Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us. No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend," he wrote.

Agnivesh was born in Patna on June 3, 1976, and grew up to become a respected business leader and a compassionate individual. He studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, and went on to set up one of the finest companies, Fujairah Gold. Later, he became Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, one of Vedanta Group's key companies.

Recalling his son's journey, Agarwal said, "Agnivesh was many things -- a sportsman, a musician, a leader...Yet, beyond all titles and achievements, he remained simple, warm, and deeply human. He was not only my son but but my friend, pride and world."