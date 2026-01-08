'Darkest Day Of My Life': Anil Agarwal Mourns Loss Of Son Agnivesh; PM Modi Terms It 'Deeply Shocking'
Agnivesh was many things - a sportsman, a musician, a leader, said Anil Agarwal as he mourned untimely demise of his 49-year-old son in US.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh passed away on Wednesday at the age of 49 following cardiac arrest during treatment at a New York hospital.
Agarwal described the day as "the darkest" of his life, saying his son had been recovering well after a skiing accident but a sudden cardiac arrest claimed his life. "Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams," the industrialist said.
In an emotional post on X, Agarwal said Agnivesh was undergoing treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and was believed to be out of danger. "Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us. No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend," he wrote.
Today is the darkest day of my life.— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) January 7, 2026
My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us.… pic.twitter.com/hDQEDNI262
Agnivesh was born in Patna on June 3, 1976, and grew up to become a respected business leader and a compassionate individual. He studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, and went on to set up one of the finest companies, Fujairah Gold. Later, he became Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, one of Vedanta Group's key companies.
Recalling his son's journey, Agarwal said, "Agnivesh was many things -- a sportsman, a musician, a leader...Yet, beyond all titles and achievements, he remained simple, warm, and deeply human. He was not only my son but but my friend, pride and world."
Expressing grief alongside his wife Kiran, Agarwal said the family was shattered by the loss. He added that in their sorrow, they found solace in the belief that the thousands of young people working across Vedanta were also like their children.
The industrialist also reiterated his son's belief in building a self-reliant India, quoting Agnivesh as saying that the country lacked nothing and should never lag behind.
"We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75 percent of what we earn would be given back to society," he further wrote.
"I renew that promise today and resolve to live an even simpler life," he said, adding that his son's legacy would live on through the lives he touched.
Expressing condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the untimely passing of Agnivesh Agarwal is "deeply shocking and saddening". PM Modi said, "The untimely passing of Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti."
The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti.@AnilAgarwal_Ved https://t.co/qn0DBuBj2S— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2026
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said it was heartbreaking to learn about the "irreparable loss" to Anil Agarwal.“As a parent I feel the weight of your emotions. Praying to Paramatma for strength to you and your family during this tough time. May Agnivesh's soul attain Sadgati,” Goyal posted on X.
Anil Agarwal is the founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, a natural resources company, and also heads the Anil Agarwal Foundation, which undertakes the group's philanthropic initiatives.