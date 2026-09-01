Darjeeling Zoo Awaits Female Snow Leopard From Japan To Check Inbreeding
The new female is expected as a part of an exchange programme with Japan's renowned Tama Zoo to introduce new genetic combinations or diversity.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Darjeeling: Authorities at Padmaja Naidu Zoological Park, West Bengal Forest Department and Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have stepped in to protect the snow leopards from inbreeding. Talks are underway with officials of Japan's renowned Tama Zoo to introduce new genetic combinations or diversity.
Wildlife experts say that continuous breeding within the same family over the years severely compromises the animals' immune systems. Furthermore, future generations may exhibit various deformities such as abnormal physical structures, stunted limbs and even irregularities in coat color.
There is a plan to bring a female snow leopard to Darjeeling from Japan in exchange for a female from this North Bengal zoo. A final decision on the exchange is expected soon.
Forest Minister Manoj Oraon disclosed, "Our primary objective is to ensure the healthy breeding and protection of endangered animals in zoos or captive breeding centres. Prolonged breeding within the same lineage in captivity compromises the animals' physical vitality and genetic balance. To mitigate this risk for the snow leopards at Darjeeling Zoo and to introduce new genetic material into the breeding cycle, we have initiated an international animal exchange program. Preliminary talks with Japan's Tama Zoo are progressing positively. A final decision will be taken once all regulations are met and necessary clearances are obtained."
ZSI scientists explained the disastrous consequences of inbreeding while giving the example of Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve where prolonged inbreeding has caused the Royal Bengal Tigers to lose their characteristic majestic appearance and traits. The inbreeding has even led to the emergence of rare melanistic tigers with black spots due to genetic mutations.
The Royal Bengal Tigers at Siliguri's Bengal Safari Park faced a similar crisis. Most of the tigers used to initiate the breeding programme when the Park opened in 2016 belonged to the same lineage or family. Prolonged breeding within the same lineage was causing a decline in the tigers' immunity and raising concerns about inbreeding depression. To address this issue, arrangements were made to transfer a new Royal Bengal tigress from Alipore Zoo to the Park.
Additionally, a Siberian tiger is set to be brought in from the Darjeeling Zoo. This initiative has ensured genetic diversity among the tigers, protecting future generations from genetic complications through the introduction of new genetic material. The Darjeeling Zoo authorities now intend to replicate this successful model from the Park for their snow leopards.
Experts maintain that introducing new genetic material is the only way to ensure a healthy, robust and sustainable future for endangered wildlife held in captivity. With this objective in mind, the snow leopard family at Topkedara is now awaiting a guest from Japan.
The snow leopard is a rare and well-known predator of the rugged, snow-capped Himalayan mountains. Often referred to as the ‘Ghost of the Mountains’, it possesses an extraordinary ability to blend seamlessly into its snowy surroundings, aided by its long, thick tail and dark grey-and-white coat patterned with black spots.
Their habitat spans the vast mountain ranges of Central and South Asia including India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Mongolia and China. In Bengal, the animal can be found only at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling.
The Zoo operates a dedicated breeding center at Topkedara in Darjeeling. Currently, there are 13 snow leopards there including five males. Zoo sources indicate that these snow leopards primarily trace their lineage to Sikkim. Decades of breeding among closely related animals in captivity have created a critical risk of ‘inbreeding depression’.