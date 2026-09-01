ETV Bharat / bharat

Darjeeling Zoo Awaits Female Snow Leopard From Japan To Check Inbreeding

Darjeeling: Authorities at Padmaja Naidu Zoological Park, West Bengal Forest Department and Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have stepped in to protect the snow leopards from inbreeding. Talks are underway with officials of Japan's renowned Tama Zoo to introduce new genetic combinations or diversity.

Wildlife experts say that continuous breeding within the same family over the years severely compromises the animals' immune systems. Furthermore, future generations may exhibit various deformities such as abnormal physical structures, stunted limbs and even irregularities in coat color.

There is a plan to bring a female snow leopard to Darjeeling from Japan in exchange for a female from this North Bengal zoo. A final decision on the exchange is expected soon.

Forest Minister Manoj Oraon disclosed, "Our primary objective is to ensure the healthy breeding and protection of endangered animals in zoos or captive breeding centres. Prolonged breeding within the same lineage in captivity compromises the animals' physical vitality and genetic balance. To mitigate this risk for the snow leopards at Darjeeling Zoo and to introduce new genetic material into the breeding cycle, we have initiated an international animal exchange program. Preliminary talks with Japan's Tama Zoo are progressing positively. A final decision will be taken once all regulations are met and necessary clearances are obtained."

ZSI scientists explained the disastrous consequences of inbreeding while giving the example of Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve where prolonged inbreeding has caused the Royal Bengal Tigers to lose their characteristic majestic appearance and traits. The inbreeding has even led to the emergence of rare melanistic tigers with black spots due to genetic mutations.

The Royal Bengal Tigers at Siliguri's Bengal Safari Park faced a similar crisis. Most of the tigers used to initiate the breeding programme when the Park opened in 2016 belonged to the same lineage or family. Prolonged breeding within the same lineage was causing a decline in the tigers' immunity and raising concerns about inbreeding depression. To address this issue, arrangements were made to transfer a new Royal Bengal tigress from Alipore Zoo to the Park.