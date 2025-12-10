ETV Bharat / bharat

Darjeeling Tea Facing Existential Crisis, Needs Urgent Policy Intervention: Shringla In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: BJP-nominated Rajya Sabha member Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday raised concerns over the declining fortunes of Darjeeling tea, saying the tea industry is facing multiple challenges, including a surge in low-quality imports, climate stress and financial unviability of estates.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Shringla, a former foreign secretary, said Darjeeling tea, which carries a geographical indication (GI) tag and is globally recognised as a quality Indian brand, is "not just a product" but "part of our culture, our mornings, our memories".

He pointed out that over 10 lakh workers and farmers, and more than 60 lakh families, depend on the tea sector. The member highlighted that imports from African countries and Nepal have risen by nearly 45 per cent in the first half of 2025 alone, raising concerns that such imports are diluting the value of Indian teas, particularly Darjeeling.

"Low-quality foreign teas are being sold in domestic and foreign markets under the Darjeeling name, causing immense harm to the reputation of genuine Indian tea," he said.