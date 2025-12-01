Darjeeling Mandarin GI Tag Sparks Hope Of Revival For Hill Orange Farmers
The central government is providing special financial assistance to revive orange cultivation in the hills through the 'Mission Suntala' project.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST
Darjeeling: The famous winter fruit of the hills, the mandarin orange of Darjeeling, has officially received the GI tag of India. The GI tag of mandarin orange adds another feather to the hat of the 'Queen of the Hills'.
This winter fruit is in great demand not only throughout the entire country but also among foreign tourists. The demand for the GI tag of mandarin has been raised for a long time. Finally, the people of the hills are excited about this recognition.
Expressing happiness over the GI recognition, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said in a statement, "I congratulate Darjeeling Organic Farm Producers Organisation (DOFPO) in Mirik, the Patent Information Centre (PIC) of the West Bengal State Council of Science and Technology (WBSCS&T) and the Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya for their tireless work in securing official Geographical Indication (GI) status for the famous Darjeeling Mandarin Orange (Citrus reticulata Blanco)."
The entire process was led by Professor Tulsi Sharan Ghimire of North Bengal Agricultural University. He took the initiative and collected the necessary documents, scientific information and field surveys. He was assisted by the West Bengal State Council of Science and Technology and the Patent Information Centre.
Professor Tulsi Sharan Ghimire said, "Since 2022, applications for GI tag have been made by collecting information, testing, and collecting documents. After getting the GI tag, our goal will be to increase the yield of mandarin and increase its sales in the market."
Meanwhile, orange production in Darjeeling and Kalimpong has declined sharply in the last decade. Due to disease and insect attacks, soil problems, weather changes and other adverse conditions. As a result, the farmers faced extreme losses. In the meantime, the coronavirus pandemic also affected mandarin cultivation. About four thousand farmers in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts are still involved in orange cultivation. With GI recognition, they will now be recognised as Authorised Users (AU) and will be entitled to get the right price for their produce.
According to experts, the taste and juice of the Darjeeling mandarin is better than any other Indian orange. It is even sweeter than the Nagpur orange. With the GI tag, its market in the country and abroad will increase, and farmers will be able to sell it at a better price.
The central government is providing special financial assistance to revive orange cultivation in the hills through the 'Mission Suntala' project. Assistance is being provided in the form of seedlings, technical advice, disease prevention measures and the creation of new orchards.
Manoj Subba, chairman of Darjeeling Organic Farmers Producers Organisation, said, "This time we will make farmers more aware about mandarin cultivation. After getting the GI tag, it will be easier to use more advanced technology in this cultivation and get various assistance from the centre and the state governments."
The status was formalised by the GI Registry on November 24, 2025, with Darjeeling Organic Farmers Producer Organisation (DOFPO) being the registered proprietor, while 'Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya' (UBKV) and PIC acted as facilitators for the application process.
Mandarin is the 11th agricultural crop of the state to acquire the GI tag. It is known that the application for the GI tag of mandarin was made in August 2022.
