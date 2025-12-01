ETV Bharat / bharat

Darjeeling Mandarin GI Tag Sparks Hope Of Revival For Hill Orange Farmers

Darjeeling: The famous winter fruit of the hills, the mandarin orange of Darjeeling, has officially received the GI tag of India. The GI tag of mandarin orange adds another feather to the hat of the 'Queen of the Hills'.

This winter fruit is in great demand not only throughout the entire country but also among foreign tourists. The demand for the GI tag of mandarin has been raised for a long time. Finally, the people of the hills are excited about this recognition.

GI recognition expected to boost market and revive Darjeeling orange cultivation (ETV Bharat)

Expressing happiness over the GI recognition, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said in a statement, "I congratulate Darjeeling Organic Farm Producers Organisation (DOFPO) in Mirik, the Patent Information Centre (PIC) of the West Bengal State Council of Science and Technology (WBSCS&T) and the Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya for their tireless work in securing official Geographical Indication (GI) status for the famous Darjeeling Mandarin Orange (Citrus reticulata Blanco)."

The entire process was led by Professor Tulsi Sharan Ghimire of North Bengal Agricultural University. He took the initiative and collected the necessary documents, scientific information and field surveys. He was assisted by the West Bengal State Council of Science and Technology and the Patent Information Centre.

Professor Tulsi Sharan Ghimire said, "Since 2022, applications for GI tag have been made by collecting information, testing, and collecting documents. After getting the GI tag, our goal will be to increase the yield of mandarin and increase its sales in the market."