Man Kills Wife, Three Children In Bihar's Darbhanga
The accused attacked his family after a heated argument with his wife over a trivial matter.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Darbhanga: In a gruesome incident coming to light from Chandanpatti village of Bihar' Darbhanga, a man allegedly killed his wife and three children on Tuesday after attacking them with an iron rod and a stick. The accused Sandeep Das is said to be whimsical in nature.
The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Phool Kumari Das of Dalkhola in West Bengal, her seven-year-old son Hriday Das, six-year-old daughter Sandhya Das and five-year-old son Son Das. While three of them are learnt to have died on the spot, Son Das was taken to Darbhanga Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in a critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries while being treated. The entire family worked as labourers at a poultry farm in Chandanpatti.
Sources said that the husband and wife had entered into an argument over a trivial matter on Tuesday morning when an enraged Sandeep Das launched a deadly attack on his wife and children. The accused used a stick and an iron rod to target his family.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community. It is learnt that the accused also injured himself after the attack. He has been taken into Police custody and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination at DMCH. A team of forensic experts has been called in for collecting evidence from the spot.
Phool Kumari’s brother Mangu Das said that the argument between the couple has escalated to such a serious level that the accused lost his cool and attempted to kill his entire family. He has demanded an impartial investigation into the entire matter.
A case has been registered at Pator Police Station and investigations have started in the matter. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Kumar said, “The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated."
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