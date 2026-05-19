ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Kills Wife, Three Children In Bihar's Darbhanga

Darbhanga: In a gruesome incident coming to light from Chandanpatti village of Bihar' Darbhanga, a man allegedly killed his wife and three children on Tuesday after attacking them with an iron rod and a stick. The accused Sandeep Das is said to be whimsical in nature.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Phool Kumari Das of Dalkhola in West Bengal, her seven-year-old son Hriday Das, six-year-old daughter Sandhya Das and five-year-old son Son Das. While three of them are learnt to have died on the spot, Son Das was taken to Darbhanga Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in a critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries while being treated. The entire family worked as labourers at a poultry farm in Chandanpatti.

Sources said that the husband and wife had entered into an argument over a trivial matter on Tuesday morning when an enraged Sandeep Das launched a deadly attack on his wife and children. The accused used a stick and an iron rod to target his family.