ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: Darbha Jhiram Valley Massacre Case: NIA Court To Deliver Verdict On Sept 5

Naxals lying in ambush had attacked the Congress leaders' convoy in the Darbha Jhiram Valley. ( ETV Bharat Chhattisgarh )

Jagdalpur: The special NIA court will now deliver its verdict on September 5 in the Darbha Jhiram Valley massacre case, one of the largest and most high-profile Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh and the country.

The court's decision concerns 10 accused in a case that has been ongoing for nearly 13 years. Originally, there were 11 accused, but one has since passed away. Hearings in the special NIA court concluded on August 20.

Earlier, the NIA court was scheduled to deliver its verdict on August 31.