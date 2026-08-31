Chhattisgarh: Darbha Jhiram Valley Massacre Case: NIA Court To Deliver Verdict On Sept 5
On May 25, 2013, Naxals attacked the Congress convoy in the Darbha Jhiram Valley; several prominent Congress leaders lost their lives in this attack.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Jagdalpur: The special NIA court will now deliver its verdict on September 5 in the Darbha Jhiram Valley massacre case, one of the largest and most high-profile Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh and the country.
The court's decision concerns 10 accused in a case that has been ongoing for nearly 13 years. Originally, there were 11 accused, but one has since passed away. Hearings in the special NIA court concluded on August 20.
Earlier, the NIA court was scheduled to deliver its verdict on August 31.
On May 25, 2013, ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the Congress party's 'Parivartan Yatra' (Journey for Change) was returning from Sukma to Jagdalpur. During this journey, Naxals lying in ambush attacked the Congress leaders' convoy in the Darbha Jhiram Valley.
Several prominent Congress leaders lost their lives in this major Naxal attack, including 'Bastar Tiger' Mahendra Karma, the then PCC president Nandkumar Patel, senior leader Vidya Charan Shukla, and Uday Mudaliar. Many security personnel were martyred in the attack, and civilians also lost their lives.
The Jhiram attack shook the politics of not just Bastar but the entire state of Chhattisgarh. An entire generation of Congress politicians from that era was wiped out in this attack. Now, after nearly 13 years, the wait for the verdict from the special NIA court in Jagdalpur is coming to an end. All eyes are fixed on the NIA court's decision.
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