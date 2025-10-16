ETV Bharat / bharat

Darbar Move Returns In Jammu Kashmir: CM Omar Abdullah Brings Back Iconic Biannual Practice

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah arriving at the civil secretariat in Jammu on November 11, 2024) ( File/PTI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced that the traditional biannual “Darbar Move”, a century-old practice of shuttling the government’s seat between Srinagar and Jammu, will be reinstated after more than four years.

Speaking at a press conference in Jammu, Omar said his cabinet had formally approved the proposal and secured the consent of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. “The file was sent to the Lieutenant Governor and has been approved. The government is reviving the practice soon,” he told the reporters.

The state cabinet had first recommended restoring the full-fledged Darbar Move in September. The move marks a significant reversal of a 2021 decision by the Lieutenant Governor’s administration, which had suspended the practice, citing cost and logistical concerns.