Darbar Move Returns In Jammu Kashmir: CM Omar Abdullah Brings Back Iconic Biannual Practice
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved the proposal. Now, the government is saying that it will revive the practice soon.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 16, 2025 at 6:38 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced that the traditional biannual “Darbar Move”, a century-old practice of shuttling the government’s seat between Srinagar and Jammu, will be reinstated after more than four years.
Speaking at a press conference in Jammu, Omar said his cabinet had formally approved the proposal and secured the consent of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. “The file was sent to the Lieutenant Governor and has been approved. The government is reviving the practice soon,” he told the reporters.
The state cabinet had first recommended restoring the full-fledged Darbar Move in September. The move marks a significant reversal of a 2021 decision by the Lieutenant Governor’s administration, which had suspended the practice, citing cost and logistical concerns.
First introduced in 1872 by Dogra ruler Maharaja Gulab Singh, the Darbar Move involved shifting the civil secretariat and key government offices to Srinagar during the summer and relocating to Jammu during the winter. For decades, officials argued that the migration helped maintain administrative accessibility across the two geographically and politically distinct regions.
The practice continued uninterrupted for nearly 150 years until it was halted amid the COVID-19 pandemic and administrative restructuring in 2021.
“The Darbar Move has always stood for unity and equitable outreach,” Omar said, adding, “Restoring it reaffirms our commitment to both Jammu and Kashmir.”
