ETV Bharat / bharat

50 Indian Cities Face Invisible Stress; 'Dangerously Humid Heat' Doubles Worldwide: What Is Wet-Bulb Temperature?

New Delhi: Climate change is not only making summers hotter, but also far more dangerous by increasing humidity. A new report by US-based Climate Central has found that the number of dangerously humid days across the world has more than doubled since the 1970s, with India emerging as one of the countries most vulnerable to this growing threat.

The analysis of 961 cities worldwide, including 59 Indian cities, shows that the average number of dangerously humid days increased from 10 days a year during 1970-79 to 23 days annually between 2016 and 2025. The report estimates that 64 per cent of these dangerous humid-heat days since 1970 are directly linked to climate change caused by humans.

The findings are particularly worrying for India, where rising temperatures are combining with high humidity to increase the risk of heat stress. According to the study, 50 Indian cities are among those facing a sharp rise in dangerous humid heat, especially in coastal and densely populated regions.

Shailender Kumar, Assistant Professor and Senior Environmentalist at the University of Delhi, told ETV Bharat, “This is happening because climate change is simultaneously increasing temperature and atmospheric moisture. A warmer atmosphere can hold about 7 per cent more water vapour for every 1°C rise in temperature, making heat feel much more oppressive.”

He added, “Rapid urbanisation, loss of green cover, concretisation, shrinking water bodies, and the urban heat island effect are further trapping heat and preventing cities from cooling down, especially at night. Together, these factors are increasing wet-bulb temperatures, which reduce the body’s ability to cool itself through sweating and significantly raise the risk of heat-related illnesses and deaths. This is no longer just a climate issue, it is a public health, urban planning, and occupational safety challenge.”

What is wet-bulb temperature?

Unlike the regular air temperature, wet-bulb temperature (WBT) measures the combined effect of heat and humidity. It indicates how effectively the human body can cool itself through sweating.

When humidity is high, sweat evaporates slowly, making it difficult for the body to lose heat. This can quickly lead to heat exhaustion, dehydration, heat stroke and, in severe cases, death. Scientists say that a wet-bulb temperature of 35°C is the limit of human survival, as the body can no longer cool itself effectively.

Humid heat rising rapidly worldwide

The report shows a dramatic rise in dangerously humid weather over the past five decades. While the world recorded an average of 10 such days annually in the 1970s, that number has climbed to 23 days a year during 2016-2025.

In 2025 alone, the world experienced an average of 23 dangerously humid days, of which 19 days (83 per cent) were attributed to climate change. The study also notes that 2024 recorded the highest number at 32 dangerously humid days globally, highlighting the accelerating impact of global warming.

Coastal India among the worst affected