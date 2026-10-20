ETV Bharat / bharat

'Dangerous Virus To Attack Democracy': Mamata Demands Immediate Release Of CJP Leaders

A file photo of Mamata Banerjee. ( IANS )

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday demanded immediate release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.

In a social media message, she described the extension of their police custody as a calculated conspiracy to stifle democracy. "I can understand the desperate motive to extend the custody of Ashutosh and Saurav. This is a dangerous virus being used daily to attack democracy. Stop torturing the boys and girls of Gen Z," she shared on X.

Lashing out at the ruling party, she warned that the days of politicians blinded by the arrogance of power are numbered and slammed the crackdown on youth movements. "Those in power today will not be in power tomorrow," she said. The former West Bengal Chief Minister rejected the notion that the students' protest is merely a local affair and argued that such repressive tactics have become a common phenomenon across the country. "From Kolkata to Delhi to Mumbai - throughout the country, atrocities have reached unprecedented levels," she wrote. Countering BJP's aggressive stance, Banerjee invoked the history of India's freedom struggle. "When our forefathers stood up to colonial rulers, they too had to face atrocities and yet they fought with conviction and valour," she said. Expressing her outrage over the abuse of administrative power, she said, "Let me say it clearly: this is state-sponsored terrorism. These are police-sponsored atrocities. These cannot sustain for long."