'Dangerous Virus To Attack Democracy': Mamata Demands Immediate Release Of CJP Leaders
She warned the ruling party that the days of politicians blinded by arrogance of power are numbered and slammed the crackdown on the youth movement.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday demanded immediate release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.
In a social media message, she described the extension of their police custody as a calculated conspiracy to stifle democracy. "I can understand the desperate motive to extend the custody of Ashutosh and Saurav. This is a dangerous virus being used daily to attack democracy. Stop torturing the boys and girls of Gen Z," she shared on X.
Lashing out at the ruling party, she warned that the days of politicians blinded by the arrogance of power are numbered and slammed the crackdown on youth movements. "Those in power today will not be in power tomorrow," she said.
The former West Bengal Chief Minister rejected the notion that the students' protest is merely a local affair and argued that such repressive tactics have become a common phenomenon across the country. "From Kolkata to Delhi to Mumbai - throughout the country, atrocities have reached unprecedented levels," she wrote.
Countering BJP's aggressive stance, Banerjee invoked the history of India's freedom struggle. "When our forefathers stood up to colonial rulers, they too had to face atrocities and yet they fought with conviction and valour," she said.
Expressing her outrage over the abuse of administrative power, she said, "Let me say it clearly: this is state-sponsored terrorism. These are police-sponsored atrocities. These cannot sustain for long."
I can understand the desperate motive to extend the custody of Ashutosh and Saurav. This is a dangerous virus being used on a daily basis to attack democracy. Stop torturing the boys and girls of Gen Z. Those in power today, will not be in power tomorrow. From Kolkata to Delhi to Mumbai - throughout the country, atrocities have reached unprecedented levels. When our forefathers stood up to colonial rulers, they too had to face atrocities and yet they fought with conviction and valor. Let me say it clearly: this is state-sponsored terrorism. These are police-sponsored atrocities. These cannot sustain for long. When people with conviction keep standing up strongly for the cause, to Save India, to Save Democracy- only then will these arrogant and blindfolded politicians in government open their eyes. By that time the people would have won, and the murderers of democracy will be finished. If you believe in democracy, release Ashutosh and Saurav immediately.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 19, 2026
She asserted that attempts to silence the voices of the citizens through the abuse of power have never succeeded in history, and neither will succeed now. "When people with conviction keep standing up strongly for the cause, to Save India, to Save Democracy - only then will these arrogant and blindfolded politicians in government open their eyes," she added.
Placing her faith in the struggle of the common people to break the arrogance of the ruling dispensation and to protect the nation, she said, "When ordinary citizens, driven by firm conviction, stand resolute on the streets to save democracy and the nation, only then will the eyes of these arrogant, blindfolded politicians in government finally be opened."
Pointing towards the inevitable outcome of this resistance, she added, "By then, the ultimate victory of the people will be assured, and those who are murdering democracy will be wiped out."
Setting a direct condition for the administration and holding the ruling camp accountable, she declared, "If you have even the slightest belief in democracy, then grant the immediate and unconditional release of Ashutosh and Saurav."
Observers said the way she drew parallels between the current situation and the British era, while advocating for the rights of the 'Gen Z' or the new generation, has lent a broader political dimension to this standoff.
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