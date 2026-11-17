ETV Bharat / bharat

Dancing Girl, Nizam’s Jewels Among Prized Objects To Move to Yuge Yugeen, National Museum To Stay

New Delhi: The Dancing Girl of Mohenjo-daro from the National Museum, a set of the Nizam's jewels currently in the RBI's custody and some sculptures from the Indian Museum collection in Kolkata are among the prized objects that will be moved to the adornment-themed gallery of the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said on Monday.

During an interaction held at the Kartavya Bhawan here, he also said the objects to be moved to the new museum will primarily be sourced from the National Museum in Delhi, which will then be "re-curated".

Asked about the reports and speculation earlier that the building of the 35,000-square metre National Museum here on Janpath -- which holds approximately two lakh objects, both Indian and foreign, covering more than 5,000 years of Indian cultural heritage -- would be consumed as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, he said "a decision has been taken by the government that this museum will stay as the National Museum".

The foundation of the present building, an iconic structure, was laid by the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on May 12, 1955.

The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, approved the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum (YYBM) through adaptive reuse of the North and South Block complex in Delhi, at an estimated project cost of Rs 3,230 crore.

Billed to be the largest museum in the world, it will have eight thematic segments telling the story of India spanning over 5,000 years, officials had said earlier.

The ambitious museum project will be implemented in a phased manner by 2031, and the first gallery to be set up on the theme of "Adornment" in the North Block is expected to open to the public in the later part of 2027, the government had said in a statement.

Aggarwal said the National Museum will "remain the national museum and it will remain a museum of history, and Yuge Yugeen will be a museum of civilisation".

So there is a "distinct differentiation" between the two. But the objects for the Yuge Yugeen Museum will come from museums all over the country, including the National Museum, he added.

The content and collection analysis is being done, and "around 1.8 million (18 lakh) objects" have been identified from the National Museum and other museums under the ambit of the Ministry of Culture, 52 ASI site museums and various other state museums and private collections to be displayed in the YYBM, the government has said.

Other galleries are being developed on themes, such as architecture and cityscapes, mathematics and astronomy, languages and scripts, faith and spirituality and Bharat connects -- trade and ideas, among others.

"But the main source of objects, a lot of objects, will be the National Museum, which will be compatible with various themes that are coming up there. So the emphasis now is that first we curate Yuge Yugeen and take the objects from various museums, and then we re-curate the National Museum, so that the National Museum is populated with objects of its own theme," the secretary said.