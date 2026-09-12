Damage To Bailey Bridge In Floodwaters Cuts Off Traffic To China Border From Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
The bridge constructed on August 27 was damaged disrupting connectivity to the China border region, reports Pradeep Mahara.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Pithoragarh: A 170-foot-long Bailey bridge was washed away in floodwaters in Pithoragarh cutting off communication with the China border.
Heavy rainfall in the high-altitude regions of Dharchula caused the Kulagad stream to surge and swept away the Bailey Bridge. The bridge was constructed on August 27 and its damage has severed connectivity between the Vyas, Darma, and Chaudas valleys and the China border region. The bridge washed away on Friday night.
Old bridge at Kulagad was damaged on August 18 by falling boulders, cutting off the Darma, Chaudas, and Vyas valleys from the tehsil headquarters for nearly two days.
Traffic Resumed On Bailey Bridge On August 28
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worked on a war footing basis to ready a temporary route within three days by raising seven concrete culverts to restore traffic flow. Construction of the new Bailey Bridge had begun on August 23. A team lead by Officer Commanding (OC) Chandra Gupta (67 RCC, GREF)—comprising one Assistant Engineer (AE) and six Junior Engineers (JEs)—completed the new bridge on August 27, working round the clock. Traffic had resumed on August 28 bringing relief to security personnel and villagers.
Dharchula-Tawaghat-Gunji Route Closed
Police have closed the Dharchula-Tawaghat-Gunji route to traffic as a safety precaution. Commuters have been advised against traveling in heavy vehicles, passenger vehicles, or other modes of transport. Currently, a dozen roads are closed due to rainfall which has caused hardships to the public.
"A dozen roads in the district are closed due to the rain. Departments are making continuous efforts to reopen them. People should exercise caution to travel in rain and landslides," said Bhupendra Mahar, District Disaster Management Officer.
Landslides On The Adi Kailash Route
On Friday, a massive landslide occurred on the Adi Kailash route in Dharchula. However, the Border Roads Organisation ( BRO ) managed to clear the debris, but the traffic on the Adi Kailash pilgrimage route in Dharchula was disrupted for about an hour near Gasku due to boulders that were triggered from the hillside.
"Traffic was disrupted on Friday afternoon when boulders fell onto the road at Gasku. A BRO team arrived at the site, cleared the boulders and debris, and reopened the route. However, a large volume of boulders suddenly began falling from the hillside again, causing the road to close once more. After the rockfall subsided, the BRO team used machinery to clear the boulders from the road and restored traffic flow around 2 PM, " said Soban Singh Bangyal, head constable of the Pangla Police Station.
Traffic on the Adi Kailash pilgrimage route was affected not only at Gasku but also at several other locations on Friday due to debris and boulders falling from the hillsides. Bangyal said the road was blocked at Kulagad and Elagad. Subsequently, traffic was disrupted at Malghat as well due to debris falling on the road.
Although the route at Gasku was initially cleared of debris, the situation deteriorated shortly when boulders began falling again. Exercising caution due to the risk of falling boulders, BRO personnel worked to clear the route.
Machinery was deployed to the affected area only after the falling of boulders had ceased. Incidents of falling boulders and debris at various points along the route have brought challenges ahead of the Adi Kailash Yatra. Heavy rains have destabilised the hillsides, leading to sudden rockfalls at vulnerable sections.
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