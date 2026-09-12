ETV Bharat / bharat

Damage To Bailey Bridge In Floodwaters Cuts Off Traffic To China Border From Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: A 170-foot-long Bailey bridge was washed away in floodwaters in Pithoragarh cutting off communication with the China border.

Heavy rainfall in the high-altitude regions of Dharchula caused the Kulagad stream to surge and swept away the Bailey Bridge. The bridge was constructed on August 27 and its damage has severed connectivity between the Vyas, Darma, and Chaudas valleys and the China border region. The bridge washed away on Friday night.

Old bridge at Kulagad was damaged on August 18 by falling boulders, cutting off the Darma, Chaudas, and Vyas valleys from the tehsil headquarters for nearly two days.

Traffic Resumed On Bailey Bridge On August 28

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worked on a war footing basis to ready a temporary route within three days by raising seven concrete culverts to restore traffic flow. Construction of the new Bailey Bridge had begun on August 23. A team lead by Officer Commanding (OC) Chandra Gupta (67 RCC, GREF)—comprising one Assistant Engineer (AE) and six Junior Engineers (JEs)—completed the new bridge on August 27, working round the clock. Traffic had resumed on August 28 bringing relief to security personnel and villagers.

Dharchula-Tawaghat-Gunji Route Closed

Police have closed the Dharchula-Tawaghat-Gunji route to traffic as a safety precaution. Commuters have been advised against traveling in heavy vehicles, passenger vehicles, or other modes of transport. Currently, a dozen roads are closed due to rainfall which has caused hardships to the public.