Nepal Flash Flood Damage Exceeds Estimates: Nepal Disaster Management Executive Director Chhetri
"Death toll likely to exceed 1,000, as the massive flood, triggered by earthquake or glacial lake burst, occurred in a very short span of time."
Published : August 28, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: With hundreds of people having lost their lives, the human and financial cost of the Nepal flash floods on Wednesday is expected to be far greater than current estimates, said Professor Meen Bahadur Poudyal Chhetri, Executive Director of the Nepal Centre for Disaster Management, in an exclusive interview to Eenadu-ETV Bharat from Kathmandu.
Professor Chhetri noted that the death toll is likely to exceed a thousand. He explained that a massive flood occurred in a very short span of time, potentially triggered by an earthquake or the bursting of glacial lakes, adding that studies are currently underway to determine whether there is a link between the two events, or if the disaster was caused solely by a glacial lake outburst.
"Although the region has experienced floods in 2024, this is the first time such a catastrophic flood has occurred, that too, so rapidly. The danger persists, as melting snow continues to increase the inflow into the lakes. This massive flood originated in the Lende river system, upstream of Rasuwa Gadhi. It was located in the Gyirong area on the Tibetan side of the Nepal-China border.
The deluge, caused by the bursting of glacial lakes, brought down not only mud but also massive boulders. Villages on both banks of the river suffered severe damage, and hydroelectric projects were destroyed," the NCDM Executive Director said.
Ice and rock debris collapsed into the Lende River — located at a high altitude — forming a temporary dam that obstructed the water flow. When this barrier gave way, a massive surge of water suddenly rushed towards the Timure and Rasuwa Gadhi areas. A tremor measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale was also recorded in the region at 8.37 am on Wednesday.
"It is possible that snowmelt and landslides occurred in the upper reaches of the Lende River around the same time; this is currently being studied," Professor Chhetri explained.
Also Read:
- China Says Over 1,000 People Evacuated After Deadly Floods
- Nepal Floods: UP Intensifies Monitoring Of Gandak, Other Rivers; 2 Districts On High Alert
- Satellite Images Reveal Bedrock And Glacier Collapsed On Nepal-Tibet Border, Then Rivers Flooded
- People From More Than 30 Countries Are Missing After The Flash Floods In Nepal And China