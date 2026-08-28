ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Flash Flood Damage Exceeds Estimates: Nepal Disaster Management Executive Director Chhetri

Hyderabad: With hundreds of people having lost their lives, the human and financial cost of the Nepal flash floods on Wednesday is expected to be far greater than current estimates, said Professor Meen Bahadur Poudyal Chhetri, Executive Director of the Nepal Centre for Disaster Management, in an exclusive interview to Eenadu-ETV Bharat from Kathmandu.

Professor Chhetri noted that the death toll is likely to exceed a thousand. He explained that a massive flood occurred in a very short span of time, potentially triggered by an earthquake or the bursting of glacial lakes, adding that studies are currently underway to determine whether there is a link between the two events, or if the disaster was caused solely by a glacial lake outburst.

"Although the region has experienced floods in 2024, this is the first time such a catastrophic flood has occurred, that too, so rapidly. The danger persists, as melting snow continues to increase the inflow into the lakes. This massive flood originated in the Lende river system, upstream of Rasuwa Gadhi. It was located in the Gyirong area on the Tibetan side of the Nepal-China border.