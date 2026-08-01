ETV Bharat / bharat

Dalit Men Walk Into Minister's Office, Make Him Listen To Bribe Demand On Phone Call

Patna: A group of Dalit men in Bihar, from whom bribe was being demanded to release the financial grant provided by the government under the Scheduled Castes (SC and Scheduled Tribes (ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, turned the tables on the graft-seeker on Saturday.

They walked into the ‘jan sunwai’ (public hearing) being held by state SC and ST welfare minister Lakhendra Kumar Raushan aka Lakhendra Paswan in Patna, dialled the number of the official who was demanding the bribe, put the mobile phone on speaker mode, and started talking with him about the money.

Though the official – a data entry operator identified as one Chandan Kumar – was hesitating in discussing the issue of cut money over phone and was asking the callers to come to his office to talk about it, they convinced him to tell about the final amount they needed to pay to receive the grant provided by the government.

"It won’t be less than 50," Chandan said, to which one of the callers, Kamlesh Paswan, reconfirmed by asking whether it was Rs 50,000. The moment the government official replied affirmatively, his game was over.