Dalit Men Walk Into Minister's Office, Make Him Listen To Bribe Demand On Phone Call
The minister asserted that departmental proceedings would be initiated against the accused to ensure his dismissal.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 1, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Patna: A group of Dalit men in Bihar, from whom bribe was being demanded to release the financial grant provided by the government under the Scheduled Castes (SC and Scheduled Tribes (ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, turned the tables on the graft-seeker on Saturday.
They walked into the ‘jan sunwai’ (public hearing) being held by state SC and ST welfare minister Lakhendra Kumar Raushan aka Lakhendra Paswan in Patna, dialled the number of the official who was demanding the bribe, put the mobile phone on speaker mode, and started talking with him about the money.
Though the official – a data entry operator identified as one Chandan Kumar – was hesitating in discussing the issue of cut money over phone and was asking the callers to come to his office to talk about it, they convinced him to tell about the final amount they needed to pay to receive the grant provided by the government.
"It won’t be less than 50," Chandan said, to which one of the callers, Kamlesh Paswan, reconfirmed by asking whether it was Rs 50,000. The moment the government official replied affirmatively, his game was over.
Lakhendra called the concerned district welfare officer (DWO) and asked him to immediately suspend the data entry operator and begin the process of his dismissal from service.
"Around eight poor people hailing from the Dalit community came to meet me at my office. They were from the Sitamarhi district and had filed a case (number 129/26) at the Sonbarsa police station in connection with an assault on them by some non-Dalit people," Lakhendra told ETV Bharat.
"According to the provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 they were supposed to receive a grant of Rs 1.25 lakh from the government. However, the clerk and other staff in the DWO's office were demanding a bribe to release the money, which would have gone to their bank accounts. I heard everything over the phone and immediately ordered the suspension of one of the persons demanding the bribe," Lakhendra added.
The minister asserted that the buck would not stop with the suspension of one official and departmental proceedings would be initiated against him to ensure his dismissal.
"I have ordered an investigation into the entire matter and all the people involved in the bribery racket will be taken to task as per the law. We have a zero-tolerance policy on corruption," the minister said.
Lakhendra explained that the victims (or their kin) under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 are provided various amounts of money as per the seriousness of crime, which at present goes up to Rs 8.25 lakh in cases of murder.
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