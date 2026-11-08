Dalidar Khedna: Folk Tradition Symbolising Driving Away Of Poverty Survives In Rural Bihar
Besides many districts in Bihar including Patna, the tradition of Daliddar Khedna remains prevalent across eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Patna: The folk traditional practice of "Daliddar Khedna," which symbolises driving away poverty, has survived in rural parts of Bihar.
This year too, preparations remain underway for the ritual. The ritual is observed the morning after Diwali as women carry a winnowing basket (soop), a rolling pin (belan), a metal plate (thali), and a sickle (hansua).
During the ritual, a diya (earthen lamp) is placed upon the winnowing basket, and while striking it with the rolling pin, people chant, "May prosperity enter and poverty depart."
The folk tradition of banishing 'Daliddar' (poverty) has survived in many villages. In the local dialect, it is known as 'Daliddar Khedna' (driving away poverty) or 'Daliddar Peetna' (beating away poverty).
While the tradition is less visible among the younger generation and in urban areas, in the rural parts of Bihar people continue to observe the it with traditional gaiety and fervour.
The practice has been passed down through generations. Across households, scenes of children rising to the thumping of the winnowing basket and the clanging of metal plates remain visible.
Lastly, people gather at a designated spot where, according to local custom, the winnowing baskets are either set ablaze or discarded.
Besides many districts in Bihar, including Patna, the tradition remains prevalent across eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Acharya Gopal Pandey, the chief priest of the Shri Ram Janki Thakurbaari Temple, said that the ancient ritual is performed to eradicate “poverty and negativity from the household.”
“It is observed during the Brahma Muhurta (the auspicious pre-dawn hours), before the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi. The primary purpose of striking a winnowing basket and a rolling pin at 4 am on the day after Diwali is to permanently banish all forms of financial hardship and negativity from the home, thereby paving the way for prosperity and the enduring presence of Goddess Lakshmi," said Pandey.
Professor CP Mandal of Brijlal Prasad Mahavidyalaya, Dhanrua, said that the tradition has been practiced for centuries.
“Just as auspicious sounds are created during ceremonial or festive occasions, the sound produced by the winnowing basket in this ritual serves as a symbolic gesture to banish financial distress,” said Mandal.
"There is a long-standing folk belief that Goddess Lakshmi resides in a broom, and that a winnowing basket is struck to drive away poverty. On the morning following Diwali, around 4 am, the women of the household wake up first; they move through every room, striking the winnowing basket to drive out Dalidar (poverty) from the home. It is believed that this practice drives away poverty and alleviates financial hardship," said Mandal.
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