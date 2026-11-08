ETV Bharat / bharat

Dalidar Khedna: Folk Tradition Symbolising Driving Away Of Poverty Survives In Rural Bihar

Patna: The folk traditional practice of "Daliddar Khedna," which symbolises driving away poverty, has survived in rural parts of Bihar.

This year too, preparations remain underway for the ritual. The ritual is observed the morning after Diwali as women carry a winnowing basket (soop), a rolling pin (belan), a metal plate (thali), and a sickle (hansua).

During the ritual, a diya (earthen lamp) is placed upon the winnowing basket, and while striking it with the rolling pin, people chant, "May prosperity enter and poverty depart."

The folk tradition of banishing 'Daliddar' (poverty) has survived in many villages. In the local dialect, it is known as 'Daliddar Khedna' (driving away poverty) or 'Daliddar Peetna' (beating away poverty).

While the tradition is less visible among the younger generation and in urban areas, in the rural parts of Bihar people continue to observe the it with traditional gaiety and fervour.

The practice has been passed down through generations. ​Across households, scenes of children rising to the thumping of the winnowing basket and the clanging of metal plates remain visible.

​Lastly, people gather at a designated spot where, according to local custom, the winnowing baskets are either set ablaze or discarded.

Besides many districts in Bihar, including Patna, the tradition remains prevalent across eastern Uttar Pradesh.