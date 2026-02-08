ETV Bharat / bharat

Dalai Lama's Office Dismisses Reports Linking Tibetan Spiritual Leader To Jeffrey Epstein

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greeted by Hollywood actor Richard Gere on former's 90th birthday at Tsuglagkhang, the main Dalai Lama temple, in McLeodganj, Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh ( File/IANS )

Dharamshala: The office of the 14th Dalai Lama ha dismissed reports linking the Tibetan spiritual leader with late US financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, the office of the Dalai Lama said, "We can unequivocally confirm that His Holiness has never met Jeffrey Epstein or authorised any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on His Holiness's behalf”.

In a post on X, the Dalai Lama's office wrote, "Some recent media reports and social media posts concerning 'Epstein files' are attempting to link His Holiness the Dalai Lama with Jeffrey Epstein."