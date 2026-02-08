Dalai Lama's Office Dismisses Reports Linking Tibetan Spiritual Leader To Jeffrey Epstein
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Office of the Dalai Lama said that the Tibetan leader had never met the convicted sex offender.
Dharamshala: The office of the 14th Dalai Lama ha dismissed reports linking the Tibetan spiritual leader with late US financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
In a press statement issued here on Sunday, the office of the Dalai Lama said, "We can unequivocally confirm that His Holiness has never met Jeffrey Epstein or authorised any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on His Holiness's behalf”.
In a post on X, the Dalai Lama's office wrote, "Some recent media reports and social media posts concerning 'Epstein files' are attempting to link His Holiness the Dalai Lama with Jeffrey Epstein."
The statement comes over a week after the US Department of Justice, on January 31, released a major batch of investigative material linked to Epstein, making public more than three million pages of records along with over 2,000 videos and around 180,000 images.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who made the disclosures at a news conference, stated the release fulfils a transparency mandate passed by Congress last year. Blanche said the disclosure "marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act."
Earlier, the Justice Department missed the December 19 congressional deadline to publish the full cache. The disclosures stem from the Epstein Files Transparency Act, adopted with bipartisan backing in November to compel the release of all federal records tied to Epstein.