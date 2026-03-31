ETV Bharat / bharat

Dalai Lama Backs Pope Leo's Peace Appeal, Urges To End Global Conflicts

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel Peace Laureate Dalai Lama on Tuesday endorsed the recent appeal for peace made by Pope Leo XIV. In a message issued from Dharamsala, the Buddhist leader emphasised that "violence has no place in any spiritual tradition", highlighting the shared values of compassion, tolerance, and harmony across religions.

Endorsing the Pope's call made during the Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square, the Dalai Lama said "the appeal for laying down arms and renouncing violence deeply resonated him, as it speaks to the very essence of what all major religions teach". "I wholeheartedly endorse the powerful appeal for peace made by the Holy Father, Pope Leo, during his Palm Sunday Mass," he said.

"Violence finds no true home in any of these teachings," he said, noting that all major faiths, including Christianity, Buddhism, Islam, Hinduism, and Judaism, share the same message of love, compassion, tolerance, and self-discipline.

He stressed that lasting solutions to conflicts "such as those in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine" must be based on dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual respect -- "approached with the understanding that, at the deepest level, we are all brothers and sisters.