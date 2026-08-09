ETV Bharat / bharat

Dak Kanwar: No Run-Of-The-Mill Job

Haridwar: The holy city of Haridwar is currently in the final phase of the Kanwar Mela. A surge of 'Dak Kanwariyas' (pilgrims undertaking the rapid Dak Kanwar pilgrimage) is being witnessed in the city.

Compared to the standard Kanwar Yatra, the Dak Kanwar pilgrimage is considered far more arduous and fast-paced. In this practice, Kanwariyas set out for their destinations with holy Ganga water without making any stops. Often, groups of Kanwariyas complete the journey by taking turns running or using vehicles.

Time is of the essence in the Dak Kanwar pilgrimage, driven by the belief that the holy water must reach the designated location in time for the ritual bathing (“Jalabhishek”) of Lord Shiva. There is no mention of the Dak Kanwar tradition in ancient scriptures; accounts only exist regarding legends associated with Lord Parashurama and Shravan Kumar.

Dak Kanwar: No Run-Of-The-Mill Job (ETV Bharat)

The Dak Kanwar pilgrimage involves a fixed time frame; pilgrims arrive with a specific time target in mind. Kanwariyas travel to Haridwar in groups using vehicles. Upon arrival, they first take a holy dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri. After performing prayers and collecting the holy Ganga water, they set off for their respective villages, cities, or designated Shiva temples. A unique feature of this journey is that the holy water is never placed on the ground; the Kanwariyas keep moving forward continuously. Members of the group take turns running on foot while carrying the vessel containing the Ganga water. They pass the vessel to one another to ensure the journey continues without delay, guaranteeing the water reaches its destination on schedule.