Dak Kanwar: No Run-Of-The-Mill Job
In Dak Kanwar pilgrimage, which is more arduous and fast-paced, Kanwariyas set out for their destinations with holy Ganga water without making any stops.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Haridwar: The holy city of Haridwar is currently in the final phase of the Kanwar Mela. A surge of 'Dak Kanwariyas' (pilgrims undertaking the rapid Dak Kanwar pilgrimage) is being witnessed in the city.
Compared to the standard Kanwar Yatra, the Dak Kanwar pilgrimage is considered far more arduous and fast-paced. In this practice, Kanwariyas set out for their destinations with holy Ganga water without making any stops. Often, groups of Kanwariyas complete the journey by taking turns running or using vehicles.
Time is of the essence in the Dak Kanwar pilgrimage, driven by the belief that the holy water must reach the designated location in time for the ritual bathing (“Jalabhishek”) of Lord Shiva. There is no mention of the Dak Kanwar tradition in ancient scriptures; accounts only exist regarding legends associated with Lord Parashurama and Shravan Kumar.
The Dak Kanwar pilgrimage involves a fixed time frame; pilgrims arrive with a specific time target in mind. Kanwariyas travel to Haridwar in groups using vehicles. Upon arrival, they first take a holy dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri. After performing prayers and collecting the holy Ganga water, they set off for their respective villages, cities, or designated Shiva temples. A unique feature of this journey is that the holy water is never placed on the ground; the Kanwariyas keep moving forward continuously. Members of the group take turns running on foot while carrying the vessel containing the Ganga water. They pass the vessel to one another to ensure the journey continues without delay, guaranteeing the water reaches its destination on schedule.
The Dak Kanwar pilgrimage is regarded as a symbol of intense penance and devotion towards Lord Shiva. It is believed that performing the ritual bathing of Lord Shiva with Ganga water during the month of Sawan fulfills a devotee's wishes. The solemn vow to deliver the water within a strict time limit distinguishes the Dak Kanwar pilgrimage from the standard Kanwar Yatra.
This is why large numbers of Dak Kanwar processions are seen on highways and designated Kanwar routes during the final days of the festival. One Kanwariya runs ahead while another follows; a two-wheeler often accompanies them following behind. After covering a certain distance, the Kanwar (the vessel/load) is handed over to another Kanwariya. In this manner, the journey continues without the Kanwar ever touching the ground.
There is no mention of the Dak Kanwar tradition in the scriptures. However, the practice has gained rapid popularity over the last two decades. Shrimahant Ramratan Giri, secretary of the Niranjani Akhara, explains that while there is no specific information regarding Dak Kanwar in the scriptures, it is considered a pure form of the Kanwar pilgrimage, as the sacred Ganga water is never placed on the ground.
To maintain the purity of the Ganga water intended for the ritual bathing (“Jalabhishek”) of Lord Shiva, Dak Kanwar pilgrims run continuously without stopping or resting. In contrast, during a standard Kanwar Yatra, pilgrims proceed towards their destination at a slower pace, taking breaks along the way.
The Dak Kanwar trend has surged in recent years. Pilgrims reach Haridwar using vehicles; those travelling in groups often bring two-wheelers along. In this arrangement, one pilgrim walks while the others travel on bikes or larger vehicles. Moving in successive groups, they reach their destination within a set time frame without stopping.
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