'Daily Cap On Tourists, Pilgrims In Jammu Kashmir': New Mountain Policy Vows To Fight Climate Change
A new sustainable mountain policy for Jammu Kashmir proposes a daily cap on tourists and pilgrims alongside glacier protections to combat severe climate disasters.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Srinagar: A new mountain policy from Jammu and Kashmir’s agriculture university has proposed a daily cap on tourists and pilgrims. The document also suggests restricting infrastructure development and protecting glaciers to shield the region from escalating climate disasters.
The ‘Sustainable Mountain Development Policy’ was prepared by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir and the Integrated Mountain Initiative, New Delhi. At least eight professors, including the vice chancellor SKUAST, have contributed to the draft policy.
The policy has been reviewed by the Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE, Shimla), Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Policy Research and International Studies, Gujarat, GB National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Uttarakhand, and SYSTEMIQ London (UK).
Officials in the SKUAST told ETV Bharat that the draft policy was approved by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and it has now been put into public domain for feedback and comments. The policy suggests the government to take ten decisions after notifying it by a cabinet decision and bring a J&K Sustainable Mountain Development Act within 12 months.
“It proposes to constitute a J&K Mountain Development Council chaired by the chief minister, with a dedicated Mountain Development Authority as its executive arm, zone all mountain areas into four sensitivity zones, and cap visitors by carrying capacity at every major tourist and pilgrimage site,” they said.
A major emphasis is placed on carrying-capacity-based tourism and pilgrimage management by integration between departments of tourism, forests, roads, housing and urban development, disaster management, Shrine Boards, and district administrations.
The policy proposes that Tourism, Forest, R&B Departments and SKUAST-Kashmir shall complete carrying-capacity studies for the 15 highest-pressure destinations within 12 months. These include Gulmarg, Pahalgam (Aru, Betaab, Chandanwari), Sonamarg (Thajiwas), Doodhpathri, Yusmarg, Gurez, Bangus, Sinthan Top, Patnitop, Katra, Paddar, Basoli, Bhaderwah and the Great Lakes trek circuit etc.
“Pending the studies, the Authority shall notify interim daily caps within 100 days, based on parking, road and sanitation capacity. For every notified destination, all visitors shall register through a single J&K Mountain Pass online platform, with time-slot booking at peak sites. The same platform will collect the cess, issue e-passes, share weather and hazard alerts, and record visitor data,” it says.
The policy proposes eight measures, including science-based daily yatri and pilgrimage limits for every mountain yatra, early-warning systems for climate change disasters, no camps, langars, tents or shops in stream beds, nallah channels, avalanche paths or landslide red zones.
The pilgrimages include Shri Amarnathji Yatra, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Machail Mata, Shiv Khori, Buddha Amarnath, Kailash Kund, Sarthal Devi, Kausar Nag, Baba Reshi, Char-i-Sharief, Baba Zainuddin Wali, Tatta Pani, Harmukh-Gangabal and other high-altitude and mountain pilgrimage routes.
“This Policy protects devotion by making yatras and pilgrimage safer, cleaner and sustainable,” the draft says.
The policy says that the mountains in Jammu and Kashmir are the foundation of water security, food and horticultural production, forests and biodiversity, tourism, cultural heritage and mountain livelihoods. But climate change, natural hazards, tourism and pilgrimage pressure, unregulated construction, infrastructure expansion, waste and biodiversity loss are placing increasing pressure on fragile mountain systems.
#BRODisasterResponseJammuKashmir On 14 Aug, a cloudburst struck Chasoti village in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, along the Machail Mata Yatra route, causing flash floods, landslides and tragic loss of lives. Project SAMPARK @BROindia sprang into action, deploying men and machinery on a war footing — working tirelessly to clear slides, keep ambulance routes open and restore connectivity to normal at the earliest. @BROindia — on the ground when every minute counts. Jai hind. @rajnathsingh @SethSanjayMP @SpokespersonMoD @adgpi @ManojSinhaOffc @PIB_India @PTI_News @ANI @DDNational @ians_india— 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (@BROindia) August 15, 2025
Terming the mountains of J&K as water towers, which feed the Jhelum, Chenab, Tawi, and Indus river systems that sustain millions within and beyond the Union Territory, sustain the food and fruit basket, tourism economy, spiritual heritage, and frontier security, but are “under unprecedented pressure”.
“Glaciers are retreating, cloudbursts and landslides are more frequent, tourist and pilgrim numbers have outgrown the capacity of fragile sites, and construction is racing ahead of regulation,” the policy says.
The policy cites the climate change disasters in Nepal, cloudbursts in Poonch, Rajouri, and Kishtwar in July and August this year, the Kishtwar cloudburst on the Machail Mata yatra route, the 2025 landslide on the Vaishno Devi track, 2023 Joshimath land subsidence in Uttarakhand, the 2023 Himachal Pradesh floods and landslides, 2022 Amarnath cloudburst near the holy cave, 2014 Kashmir floods and 2013 Kedarnath disaster in Uttarakhand as warning signs.
“The mountains of J&K and the wider Himalaya have shown us what happens when fragile systems are pushed too far,” it says.
The policy says its implementation would be supported by a J&K Mountain Development Council, Mountain Development Authority, District Mountain Committees and Destination Management Committees, while existing departments retain their mandates within common mountain rules.
For Jammu and Kashmir, proposed as the pilot and case study for this national effort, it will be the first such state-specific policy in the country as a model that other Himalayan states and the Union Government can study, adapt and take forward.
It says the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) states and Union Territories (including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya) serves as the water tower of Asia, a global biodiversity hotspot, and the cultural anchor for over 50 million mountain dwellers.
The policy proposes to create the J & K Mountain Green Fund and the J&K Mountain Knowledge Centre, with SKUAST-Kashmir as the knowledge anchor for supporting research, monitoring, capacity building and evidence-based policy.
“The implementation pathway is designed to deliver visible action within 100 days, a legal and institutional framework within one year, and measurable transformation within five years,” it says.
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