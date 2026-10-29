ETV Bharat / bharat

'Daily Cap On Tourists, Pilgrims In Jammu Kashmir': New Mountain Policy Vows To Fight Climate Change

Srinagar: A new mountain policy from Jammu and Kashmir’s agriculture university has proposed a daily cap on tourists and pilgrims. The document also suggests restricting infrastructure development and protecting glaciers to shield the region from escalating climate disasters.

The ‘Sustainable Mountain Development Policy’ was prepared by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir and the Integrated Mountain Initiative, New Delhi. At least eight professors, including the vice chancellor SKUAST, have contributed to the draft policy.

The policy has been reviewed by the Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE, Shimla), Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Policy Research and International Studies, Gujarat, GB National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Uttarakhand, and SYSTEMIQ London (UK).

Officials in the SKUAST told ETV Bharat that the draft policy was approved by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and it has now been put into public domain for feedback and comments. The policy suggests the government to take ten decisions after notifying it by a cabinet decision and bring a J&K Sustainable Mountain Development Act within 12 months.

A glimpse of the morning view of the Chenab Valley hills, in Doda on Thursday (Oct 29, 2026)). (ANI)

“It proposes to constitute a J&K Mountain Development Council chaired by the chief minister, with a dedicated Mountain Development Authority as its executive arm, zone all mountain areas into four sensitivity zones, and cap visitors by carrying capacity at every major tourist and pilgrimage site,” they said.

A major emphasis is placed on carrying-capacity-based tourism and pilgrimage management by integration between departments of tourism, forests, roads, housing and urban development, disaster management, Shrine Boards, and district administrations.

The policy proposes that Tourism, Forest, R&B Departments and SKUAST-Kashmir shall complete carrying-capacity studies for the 15 highest-pressure destinations within 12 months. These include Gulmarg, Pahalgam (Aru, Betaab, Chandanwari), Sonamarg (Thajiwas), Doodhpathri, Yusmarg, Gurez, Bangus, Sinthan Top, Patnitop, Katra, Paddar, Basoli, Bhaderwah and the Great Lakes trek circuit etc.

“Pending the studies, the Authority shall notify interim daily caps within 100 days, based on parking, road and sanitation capacity. For every notified destination, all visitors shall register through a single J&K Mountain Pass online platform, with time-slot booking at peak sites. The same platform will collect the cess, issue e-passes, share weather and hazard alerts, and record visitor data,” it says.

The policy proposes eight measures, including science-based daily yatri and pilgrimage limits for every mountain yatra, early-warning systems for climate change disasters, no camps, langars, tents or shops in stream beds, nallah channels, avalanche paths or landslide red zones.

The pilgrimages include Shri Amarnathji Yatra, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Machail Mata, Shiv Khori, Buddha Amarnath, Kailash Kund, Sarthal Devi, Kausar Nag, Baba Reshi, Char-i-Sharief, Baba Zainuddin Wali, Tatta Pani, Harmukh-Gangabal and other high-altitude and mountain pilgrimage routes.

“This Policy protects devotion by making yatras and pilgrimage safer, cleaner and sustainable,” the draft says.