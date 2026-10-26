ETV Bharat / bharat

DAC Clears Capital Acquisition Proposals Worth Rs 2.12 Lakh Crore For Defence Forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, during the 'Indian Air Force Aerial Display-2026' (Wings over Ganges), at Namo Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh ( PTI )

Hyderabad: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) i.e. in-principle administrative to various capital acquisition proposals of the Defence Forces at an estimated cost of about Rs 2,12,000 crore on Monday.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), for the Indian Army, approval was accorded for the procurement of High Mobility Vehicles (HMV), Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System, Gun Shot Response System (GSRS), Light Multi Role Helicopters (LMRH), Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), Platform Based Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS), Unmanned Aerial System Brick Long Range, Surveillance UAV, Integrated Surveillance and Strike System and Long Range Kamikaze Drone System.

The statement also said that the HMVs will enhance operational capabilities, logistical support and mobility in challenging terrains.

"The Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System will provide matching mobility and firepower to mechanised formations. The GSRS will serve as a force multiplier, providing real-time situational awareness of the forces," it added.

It also said that the LMRH will be used by both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force for Reconnaissance and Surveillance, Combat, Search and Rescue of troops, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief etc.

The VSHORADS will engage new generation small size aerial threats, while C-UAS will enhance survivability of Tanks in the modern battlefield. The Surveillance and Drone Systems will enhance the surveillance and targeting capabilities of the Indian Army.