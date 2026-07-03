ETV Bharat / bharat

DAC Approves Capital Acquisition Proposals Worth Rs 52,000 Crore To Enhance Combat Readiness Of Defence Forces

New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on July 3, 2026, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), i.e., in-principle administrative approval to various acquisition proposals for the Defence Forces at an estimated cost of about Rs 52,000 crore.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, for the Indian Army, approval has been granted for the procurement of Anti-Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Electronic Warfare System 'AKASH TARANG', Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) Systems, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) Weapon System, Very Short Range Air Defence System (V-SHORADS), Active Protection System for Tanks and Jet-Based Kamikaze Drone System.

AKASH TARANG will provide effective anti-UAV protection to the Army Formations. The MPATGM will enhance the potential of the Infantry to counter mechanised threats of the adversary. The MRSAM system provides medium-range air defence against a variety of stand-off aerial threats.