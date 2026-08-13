ETV Bharat / bharat

'Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai': Farooq Abdullah Questions Selective Terror Threats To Kashmiri Pandits

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday questioned the selective threats to Kashmir Pandit employees in the Valley and sought a probe into it.

“I wonder why they alone have received the threat, where has the threat come from. Kashmiri Pandits are not only ones living here, other people are also here. Hindu Government officers and every type of political party leaders are here. Why have they not received threats? Why only they (Pandits) received threats?”

He said that since the security does not fall within the ambit of Omar Abdullah government, the home ministry should step in to investigate the issue.

“It (security) lies with the lieutenant governor. The home ministry should look into it and find the people behind it by using social media. Daal main kuck kalaa hai (something is fishy) and I think it should be looked into,” he said at a presser in Srinagar accompanied by his chief minister son Omar Abdullah.

As reported by ETV Bharat, the minority employees in the valley have been told to work from home till August 15 in the face of security threats . The online threats flagged by Kashmiri Pandits reportedly named KP employees. The threat is believed to have been issued by the shadow outfit United Liberation Council of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The threat posters circulated online carried a list of KP employees along with confidential details including phone numbers.

In Kashmir, two terror attacks broke the calm in Kashmir last month. Policeman Ashiq Hussain Qureshi was killed in a busy marketplace in Anantnag on June 22 while performing Amarnath Yatra duty. Ten days later, two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh were killed in another terror attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam. The victims, Deepak Ratray and Bopinder were working at a brick kiln.

Abdullah said that the PM package for Kashmiri Pandits was meant for return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and not for putting them in colonies or transit camps.