'Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai': Farooq Abdullah Questions Selective Terror Threats To Kashmiri Pandits
The former J&K CM also flagged the dual power system in the UT saying the Home Ministry handling security should take note of the threats.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday questioned the selective threats to Kashmir Pandit employees in the Valley and sought a probe into it.
“I wonder why they alone have received the threat, where has the threat come from. Kashmiri Pandits are not only ones living here, other people are also here. Hindu Government officers and every type of political party leaders are here. Why have they not received threats? Why only they (Pandits) received threats?”
Condemning the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal president and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah expressed serious concern and urged the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to intervene. Honourable Chief Minister Omar… pic.twitter.com/NEbybEpE0o— JKNC (@JKNC_) August 13, 2026
He said that since the security does not fall within the ambit of Omar Abdullah government, the home ministry should step in to investigate the issue.
“It (security) lies with the lieutenant governor. The home ministry should look into it and find the people behind it by using social media. Daal main kuck kalaa hai (something is fishy) and I think it should be looked into,” he said at a presser in Srinagar accompanied by his chief minister son Omar Abdullah.
As reported by ETV Bharat, the minority employees in the valley have been told to work from home till August 15 in the face of security threats . The online threats flagged by Kashmiri Pandits reportedly named KP employees. The threat is believed to have been issued by the shadow outfit United Liberation Council of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The threat posters circulated online carried a list of KP employees along with confidential details including phone numbers.
In Kashmir, two terror attacks broke the calm in Kashmir last month. Policeman Ashiq Hussain Qureshi was killed in a busy marketplace in Anantnag on June 22 while performing Amarnath Yatra duty. Ten days later, two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh were killed in another terror attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam. The victims, Deepak Ratray and Bopinder were working at a brick kiln.
Abdullah said that the PM package for Kashmiri Pandits was meant for return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and not for putting them in colonies or transit camps.
“They (KPs) are facing problems everywhere. What happened to promises made to them? What has the government done for the return of Kashmiri Pandits? The policy of rehabilitating and employing them in the Valley was started by PM Manmohan Singh when Omar Abdullah was helming the J&K government,” he said.
“But it is not good to settle them in transit camps. They have to live among people. Kashmiri Muslims were never against them. We didn’t do that (migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley), everyone knows who did it.”
Replying to a question on Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), the senior Abdullah credited the parody outfit for raising awareness in the country over “atrocities and tragedies”.
“The constitution is not adhered to and it is good they have raised their voice. I hope the government wakes up and realise the Constitution is the supreme. States make this nation and if you rob their authorities and concentrate it at a single place, it is not going to work. It is not going to make this country strong,” said the former three-time chief minister.
Abdullah also condemned the attack on former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukbir Singh Badal inside a Gurdwara in Maharashtra and termed it a security lapse.
“I believe there has also been a security lapse. People and governments must remember that he is very vulnerable personality. There has already been an attack before and we cannot say that there will not be another one in the future,” he said.
Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief was attacked in Maharashtra's Nanded district.
Abdullah said that the central government should take note of the attack to prevent such attacks in the future. He further alleged that the Parliament has been weakened and the questions of public importance are not being addressed.
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