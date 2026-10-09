ETV Bharat / bharat

DA Arrears Case: High Court Doesn’t Accept Punjab CS Unconditional Apology Offer

Chief Secretary KAP Sinha ( X@CSPunjab )

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday ordered that the contempt of court case against Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha — in connection with arrears of government employees' Dearness Allowance — be referred to the regular roster bench for hearing.

In the judicial system, a roster bench refers to the specific judge or group of judges assigned by the Chief Justice of the High Court to hear cases belonging to a particular category or subject. To ensure the proper management of court work, the Chief Justice prepares a schedule or list known as the roster. Under this system, benches comprising specific judges are pre-designated to hear various types of matters, such as criminal cases, civil disputes, or contempt of court proceedings. When a matter is referred to a roster bench, it means the case will be heard — in accordance with the rules — by the judge authorised to adjudicate cases within that specific legal domain.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor made it clear that any laxity or provision of misleading information by the administration regarding employees' rights and the judicial process would not be tolerated. The matter took a serious turn when the High Court registry learned from the Supreme Court that the Punjab government's appeal was still riddled with defects despite the administration's claim that the shortcomings had been rectified. During the court proceedings, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, representing the Punjab government, argued before the Bench that the Chief Secretary had no intention of misleading the court and was willing to tender an unconditional apology in this regard if the court so desired. However, the High Court's Division Bench took a stern view of this offer, stating that the court is fully committed to ensuring that the dignity and prestige of the judiciary are not compromised at any cost. The lawyers representing the petitioner employees and pensioners opposed the Punjab government's actions and demanded severe punishment. Senior Advocates Sanjay Kaushal and Chetan Mittal, representing the employees, argued, "The state government's conduct and its repeated shifting of stance amount to direct contempt of court and constitute an attempt to tarnish judicial proceedings." They alleged that the government was deliberately dragging out the case to avoid paying the employees their due dearness allowance.