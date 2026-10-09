DA Arrears Case: High Court Doesn’t Accept Punjab CS Unconditional Apology Offer
The legal fate of the Punjab government and Chief Secretary will now be decided during the next hearing before the roster judge.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday ordered that the contempt of court case against Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha — in connection with arrears of government employees' Dearness Allowance — be referred to the regular roster bench for hearing.
In the judicial system, a roster bench refers to the specific judge or group of judges assigned by the Chief Justice of the High Court to hear cases belonging to a particular category or subject. To ensure the proper management of court work, the Chief Justice prepares a schedule or list known as the roster. Under this system, benches comprising specific judges are pre-designated to hear various types of matters, such as criminal cases, civil disputes, or contempt of court proceedings. When a matter is referred to a roster bench, it means the case will be heard — in accordance with the rules — by the judge authorised to adjudicate cases within that specific legal domain.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor made it clear that any laxity or provision of misleading information by the administration regarding employees' rights and the judicial process would not be tolerated.
The matter took a serious turn when the High Court registry learned from the Supreme Court that the Punjab government's appeal was still riddled with defects despite the administration's claim that the shortcomings had been rectified.
During the court proceedings, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, representing the Punjab government, argued before the Bench that the Chief Secretary had no intention of misleading the court and was willing to tender an unconditional apology in this regard if the court so desired. However, the High Court's Division Bench took a stern view of this offer, stating that the court is fully committed to ensuring that the dignity and prestige of the judiciary are not compromised at any cost.
The lawyers representing the petitioner employees and pensioners opposed the Punjab government's actions and demanded severe punishment. Senior Advocates Sanjay Kaushal and Chetan Mittal, representing the employees, argued, "The state government's conduct and its repeated shifting of stance amount to direct contempt of court and constitute an attempt to tarnish judicial proceedings."
They alleged that the government was deliberately dragging out the case to avoid paying the employees their due dearness allowance.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the bench decided that the criminal contempt proceedings would now be taken forward in accordance with the rules.
In its written order, the court noted, "This entire matter concerning contempt and the violation of orders by the Chief Secretary should now be placed before the bench that holds the jurisdiction to hear contempt cases as per the roster."
The legal fate of the Punjab government and the Chief Secretary will now be decided during the next hearing before the roster judge.
This case pertains to outstanding DA arrears amounting to Rs 14,191 crore, owed to approximately 8 lakh employees and pensioners of the Punjab government. On August 3, 2026, a single bench of the High Court had ordered the government to clear these arrears within 15 days. Additionally, the court stipulated that until the employees received their dues, the government would be barred from undertaking any major advertising campaigns in print or on social media for its own publicity.
The Punjab government had moved the Supreme Court to challenge a strict order issued by the High Court's single bench, which mandated the payment of the entire outstanding amount of Rs 14,191 crore within 15 days and imposed a ban on advertising expenditure. The government argued before the country's apex court that paying such a massive sum within such a short time frame would place an immense burden on the state exchequer, potentially hindering development works.
To resolve this dispute, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had also presented a significant offer to the employees. The government proposed that if the state employees desired, it was willing to provide them with a pay structure equivalent to that of Central Government employees. The government claimed that, across several categories, the salaries of Punjab employees were already higher than those of their central counterparts.
Also Read: