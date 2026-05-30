ETV Bharat / bharat

Meet Karnataka's New CM D K Shivakumar: A Career Politician, Congress' Troubleshooter, Businessman, Educationist, All Rolled Into One

D K Shivakumar is set to take oath as the Karnataka CM on June 3 in a simple ceremony at Lok Bhavan ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: "By birth, I am an agriculturist. By profession, I am a businessman. By choice, I am an educationist. By passion, I am a politician." This is how D K Shivakumar, Karnataka Chief Minister designate, often describes himself.

Though he uses these phrases primarily to counter political opponents targeting him for his enormous wealth, these attributions do indeed hold true in his case.

Beyond politics, Shivakumar has varied business interests, ranging from real estate and quarrying to running shopping malls and reportedly holding a stake in a jewellery brand. He also runs educational institutions. These often place his name on the list of the country's richest politicians. According to his 2023 affidavit to the Election Commission of India, he is worth Rs 1,413 crore, and his assets grow every year.

Leave aside his own description. To fellow politicians, he is a street-smart, trustworthy colleague with enormous raw courage to face any adversity. For the Congress, he is a troubleshooter, resourceful, and a loyal party worker. For the Gandhi family, he is a go-to man of all seasons. Any crisis in Congress in any state, he is called up. For his political opponents, he is a difficult nut to crack.

is set to take oath as the Karnataka CM on June 3 in a simple ceremony at Lok Bhavan (PTI)

A career laced with resilience, loyalty and determination

From being a student activist in NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, Shivakumar's story of rising to the Chief Minister’s post is one of resilience, loyalty and determination.

Born in 1962 to Doddalahalli Kempegowda and Gowramma, Shivakumar began as a student leader in the NSUI at the young age of 18. With his unmatched organisational skills and aggressive, never-say-die attitude, Shivakumar quickly drew the attention of Congress leaders, including the then CM Gundurao.

At 23, he got the ticket to contest assembly elections against political heavyweight H. D. Devegowda from the Sathanur constituency, now renamed Kanakapura in Bengaluru South district. By then, he was the Karnataka Youth Congress president. Though he lost the election by a narrow margin, he never looked back in politics from then on. He first entered the Assembly in 1989 and continues to represent the constituency till today.

During his NSUI days, he was reportedly associated with the notorious rowdy-sheeter Kotwal Ramachandra and his gang, an association that continues to haunt Shivakumar even today. His and Kotwal's association is often recalled whenever Shivakumar loses his cool in public. During those days, he also ran cinema halls in Kanakapurai and distributed many films in the Old-Mysuru region.

Shivakumar first served as the prisons minister in the Bangarappa cabinet in 1991. Since then, he was and is part of the cabinet in all the Congress governments except for a brief period in 2013. Energy, water resources, urban development and Bengaluru Development are among the portfolios he managed over the years.

is set to take oath as the Karnataka CM on June 3 in a simple ceremony at Lok Bhavan (PTI)

Shivakumar rose to political prominence during S. M. Krishna's tenure (1999 - 2004). With a free hand from Krishna to involve himself in all cross-departmental decisions, Shivakumar became known as the de facto Chief Minister. Whether making important decisions or cornering Krishna's opponents within Congress, Shivakumar acted with impunity and dedication. Shivakumar often referred to Krishna as his political guru.

This bond continued even after Krishna left Congress to join the BJP. In fact, it was further cemented when Shivakumar's daughter, Aishwarya, married Amartya, Krishna's grandson and son of Cafe Coffee Day founder, Siddhartha Hegde. Aishwarya manages his educational institutes. His other daughter, Abharana, is away from the media glare. His son Akash is pursuing a law degree. "I pushed my son into a law degree as I wanted someone in the family to deal with my legal cases," Shivakumar once said in a TV interview.

In his personal life, Shivakumar is deeply religious and believes in astrology. He is an ardent devotee of Ajjayya (Karivrushabha Deshikendra Shivayogishwara Swami) of the Nonavinakere Mutt in Hassan district. He has often credited the mutt as his source of strength. In the last year, he has often been seen performing pujas, homas and visiting temples across the country. He completed his undergraduate degree after becoming the minister. He completed postgraduate studies in 2006. He has also developed a penchant for Sanskrit over the past few years and frequently laces his speeches with Sanskrit shlokas.

Lately, he is also known for his one-liners and punchlines. "More work, more mistakes. No work, no mistakes. More stronger, more enemies. No strong, no enemies," he says, suggesting his growing number of enemies implies he is strong.

is set to take oath as the Karnataka CM on June 3 in a simple ceremony at Lok Bhavan (PTI)

Shivakumar and crisis management