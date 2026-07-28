ETV Bharat / bharat

D K Shivakumar On Top, Omar Abdullah At Bottom On CM Riches List

Shimla: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his Jammu and Kashmir counterpart are poles apart when it comes to their wealth. While the former is the wealthiest with assets worth over Rs 1,400 crore, the latter has the lowest assets worth only Rs 55.24 lakh among Chief Ministers of the country.

These interesting figures have come to the fore in a report analyzing the assets of Chief Ministers of 28 states and three Union Territories by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). According to the report, the combined assets of the country's 31 Chief Ministers are worth Rs 3,660 crore.

Among the Chief Ministers, four are billionaires (in Rupee terms) and 25 are multi-millionaires (possessing assets worth over Rs 1 crore) while two have assets valued at less than Rs 1 crore.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu ranks second with assets of Rs 931 crore while Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay ranks third with assets worth over Rs 648 crore.

According to the report, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu possesses assets worth over Rs 7 crore. This places him 17th in terms of wealth. However, when compared to the Chief Ministers of neighbouring states, he emerges as the wealthiest.