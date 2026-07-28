D K Shivakumar On Top, Omar Abdullah At Bottom On CM Riches List
A report by ADR analyses the assets of CMs of 28 states and three Union Territories; combined assets of CMs are worth Rs 3,660 crore
Published : July 28, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Shimla: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his Jammu and Kashmir counterpart are poles apart when it comes to their wealth. While the former is the wealthiest with assets worth over Rs 1,400 crore, the latter has the lowest assets worth only Rs 55.24 lakh among Chief Ministers of the country.
These interesting figures have come to the fore in a report analyzing the assets of Chief Ministers of 28 states and three Union Territories by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). According to the report, the combined assets of the country's 31 Chief Ministers are worth Rs 3,660 crore.
Among the Chief Ministers, four are billionaires (in Rupee terms) and 25 are multi-millionaires (possessing assets worth over Rs 1 crore) while two have assets valued at less than Rs 1 crore.
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu ranks second with assets of Rs 931 crore while Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay ranks third with assets worth over Rs 648 crore.
According to the report, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu possesses assets worth over Rs 7 crore. This places him 17th in terms of wealth. However, when compared to the Chief Ministers of neighbouring states, he emerges as the wealthiest.
The second lowest in terms of assets is West Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari, who holds assets worth Rs 85.87 lakh.
Among BJP-ruled states, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav holds the highest assets, with property worth over Rs 42 crore. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary possesses assets worth Rs 11.34 crore.
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ranks 17th among the country's richest CMs. His total assets stand at Rs 7.81 crore. Sukhu also has reported liabilities amounting to Rs 22 lakh. His occupation is listed as pensioner, private contractor, and party leader.
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini possesses assets worth Rs 5.80 crore. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds assets valued at Rs 5.31 crore. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami owns property worth Rs 4.64 crore. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has assets worth Rs 1.97 crore. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath possesses total assets worth Rs 1.54 crore.
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