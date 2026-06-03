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D K Shivakumar Sworn In As Karnataka Chief Minister, Parameshwara Deputy Chief Minister

D K Shivakumar being administered the oath of office and secrecy by Karnataka Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot in Bengaluru on Wednesday. ( Karnataka CMO )

Bengaluru: Congress leader D K Shivakumar has been sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka at the Lok Bhawan in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, putting an end to a long-drawn power tussle in the state. Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new chief minister.

Home minister in the previous Siddaramaiah government G Parameshwara has been sworn in as the new deputy chief minister.

D K Shiva Kumar being sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister on Wedensday (Karnataka CMO)

Among the Congress leaders who attended the event included the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress Chief Ministers V D Satheeshan (Kerala), Revanth Reddy (Telengana) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh).

A host of religious leaders, students, pourakarmikas, farmers’ leaders, Dalit leaders and Kannada activists also attended the event.

Earlier, hours before the swearing in ceremony, the Congress released a list of 13 cabinet ministers who will be sworn in along with the CM.