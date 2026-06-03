D K Shivakumar Sworn In As Karnataka Chief Minister, Parameshwara Deputy Chief Minister
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah also finds a place in the new cabinet
Published : June 3, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST|
Updated : June 3, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Bengaluru: Congress leader D K Shivakumar has been sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka at the Lok Bhawan in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, putting an end to a long-drawn power tussle in the state. Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new chief minister.
Home minister in the previous Siddaramaiah government G Parameshwara has been sworn in as the new deputy chief minister.
Among the Congress leaders who attended the event included the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress Chief Ministers V D Satheeshan (Kerala), Revanth Reddy (Telengana) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh).
A host of religious leaders, students, pourakarmikas, farmers’ leaders, Dalit leaders and Kannada activists also attended the event.
Earlier, hours before the swearing in ceremony, the Congress released a list of 13 cabinet ministers who will be sworn in along with the CM.
Congratulations to Shri DK Shivakumar Ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Best wishes for his tenure. The Centre will work closely with the Karnataka Government for the welfare of the people.@DKShivakumar— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2026
Apart from Parameshwara, the other names included Yathindra Siddaramaiah, U T Khader, M B Patil, K J George, K H Muniyappa, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, Ishwar Khandre, Byrathi Suresh and Sharan Prakash Patil. The cabinet is expected to be expanded after Rajya Sabha elections.
During the day, Siddaramaiah shared a post on X saying that both Shivakumar and Parameshwara had met him ahead of the formation of the new government.
Earlier, Parameshwara met Shivakumar at his residence amid growing speculation that he would be entrusted with the Deputy Chief Minister's role.
Ahead of the ceremony, Shivakumar also paid a visit to former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa.
Speaking after the meeting, he acknowledged Yediyurappa's contribution to the state and called for collective efforts in governance.
"They have guided the state, they have worked for the state, and they have contributed for the state. So all of us have to work together," Shivakumar said.
Meanwhile, the Congress has named Siddaramaiah as a member of the Congress Working Committee.
A party statement said that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Siddaramaiah as member of the Congress Working Committee with immediate effect.
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