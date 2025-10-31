ETV Bharat / bharat

In Current Dynamic Situation, We See India As Natural Partner, Ally: Cypriot FM Kombos

In this image posted on Oct. 30, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India is emerging as a "leading voice" in an increasing multipolar world and Cyprus sees New Delhi not only as an "old friend", but also as a "partner" for future cooperation, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said here on Thursday.

In his address at an event, Kombos also said the "successful conclusion" of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will not only strengthen the EU-India ties, but will also unlock "immense economic opportunity" for Cyprus, India and all European countries. Kombos delivered the 55th Sapru House Lecture on the topic of "Cyprus and the World".

"India is a global powerhouse, this is a fact.... It has the richest of history and culture and potential that is unrivalled. This is a fact," he said and also spoke on how Cyprus and India can be partners. At a time like this, marked by fragmentation, instability and uncertainty, Cyprus believes in building "networks of cooperation" rather than walls of division, he said.

"We are meeting here today in the midst of a polycrisis, the effects of which are making no exception as to their reach, their impact. There is no insularity, no immunity," Kombos said. He mentioned the global financial meltdown, the COVID-19 crisis, the inflation spike the world has faced and "a war in Ukraine" after "Russia's illegal invasion and continued aggression".

He also underlined the prevailing situation in Gaza, the threat in the Red Sea and Iran's nuclear aspirations.

"Radicalism, extremism and terrorism are today a global reality.... And there is an uncertainty as to the direction of the global system.... Right now, no one is willing to act as an insurance policy for the security of the global system. We must all do that, individually and together, and in this, there is an opportunity," the Cypriot minister said.

He asserted that in the "dynamic situation, we see India as a natural partner and ally". "Today, with India emerging as the leading voice in an increasing multipolar world, Cyprus sees India not only as an old friend, but also as a partner for future cooperation," he said.