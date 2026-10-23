ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Cyclone Warning: Odisha, Andhra Brace For Possible Cyclonic Storm; Landfall Likely Around October 28

New Delhi: A low pressure area formed over the eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal early Friday is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 26, triggering fresh concerns among people in the eastern belt.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that the system is expected to intensify further and move west-northwestwards towards the North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts in the subsequent days.

"A low-pressure area formed over the eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 AM IST on October 23 (Friday) under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal," the IMD said.

According to the Met department, the system is most likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on October 24, and move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a deep depression on October 25.

The system is expected to further intensify into a cyclonic storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal by October 26 (Monday) morning, IMD said.

"It would then continue to intensify further and move west-northwestwards towards North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts during subsequent two days," the weather department added.

According to IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, there is possibility of the system making landfall along the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast on October 28 morning. However, the intensity is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari has appealed to the public not to panic and said the government is prepared to tackle the possible cyclone and its impact.

"We have started preparations keeping in mind the cyclone. We are in constant touch with IMD. The low pressure may develop into a depression today or tomorrow. On the 24th, it will then form into a depression and intensify further moving towards the northwest. It may touch the coast of Odisha or Andhra Pradesh. There is no need to panic until there is an accurate estimate. The state government's preparations are ongoing," Pujari said.

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