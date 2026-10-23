IMD Cyclone Warning: Odisha, Andhra Brace For Possible Cyclonic Storm; Landfall Likely Around October 28
IMD said sea condition is likely to remain very rough over central Bay of Bengal from Sunday evening and high to very high Monday morning.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
New Delhi: A low pressure area formed over the eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal early Friday is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 26, triggering fresh concerns among people in the eastern belt.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that the system is expected to intensify further and move west-northwestwards towards the North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts in the subsequent days.
"A low-pressure area formed over the eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 AM IST on October 23 (Friday) under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal," the IMD said.
According to the Met department, the system is most likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on October 24, and move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a deep depression on October 25.
The system is expected to further intensify into a cyclonic storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal by October 26 (Monday) morning, IMD said.
Under the influence of yesterday’s upper-air cyclonic circulation over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral #Bay_of_Bengal, a low pressure area formed over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal at 0530 hours IST of today, the 23rd October, 2026. It is most likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on 24th October, 2026. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a deep #depression on 25th October & into a #cyclonic_storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal by 26th October morning. It would then continue to intensify further and move west-northwestwards towards North #Andhra_Pradesh and adjoining South #Odisha coasts during subsequent 2 days.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 23, 2026
"It would then continue to intensify further and move west-northwestwards towards North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts during subsequent two days," the weather department added.
According to IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, there is possibility of the system making landfall along the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast on October 28 morning. However, the intensity is yet to be ascertained.
Meanwhile, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari has appealed to the public not to panic and said the government is prepared to tackle the possible cyclone and its impact.
"We have started preparations keeping in mind the cyclone. We are in constant touch with IMD. The low pressure may develop into a depression today or tomorrow. On the 24th, it will then form into a depression and intensify further moving towards the northwest. It may touch the coast of Odisha or Andhra Pradesh. There is no need to panic until there is an accurate estimate. The state government's preparations are ongoing," Pujari said.
Wind Warning:
The IMD has predicted squally weather over the eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal from Friday evening, with wind speeds reaching 35-45 kmph and gusts up to 55 kmph. As per the forecast:
(a) Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 gusting to 55 kmph is very likely to prevail over eastcentral and adjoining southest Bay of Bengal from Friday evening. It is likely to increase further becoming 45-55 gusting to 65 kmph by Saturday evening, becoming 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral & southeast Bay of Bengal by Sunday evening.
(b) From October 26, gale force winds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph, are likely over the westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Wind conditions could worsen further as the system intensifies and moves west-northwestwards through October 28.
(c) Sea condition is likely to be moderate to rough over eastcentral Bay of Bengal from Friday evening. It is likely to become rough to very rough from Saturday onwards over central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to be very rough over central Bay of Bengal from Sunday evening and high to very high from Monday morning till Wednesday over west central and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal.
Anticipatory Actions Suggested
As a precautionary measure, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from Friday evening till next Wednesday.
"Fishermen are advised not to venture into eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal from October 23 evening to October 25 and into westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal from October 26-28," IMD said it its bulletin.
In view of the forecast, fisheries Departments and fishing harbour authorities have been advised to alert fishermen and monitor subsequent IMD marine warnings. "Fishermen should plan their activities in accordance with the latest area-specific advisories during October 23-29," IMD said.
This apart, shipping, port and offshore operators have been advised to review operational preparedness and monitor subsequent forecasts for possible restrictions on weather-sensitive activities during October 23-29.
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