Cyclone Murasu Spares Odisha, But Wreaks Havoc In Coastal Andhra's Prakasam, Krishna And Godavari Districts
Murasu left a trail of destruction across several coastal regions as heavy rainfall and strong winds caused massive damage in Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, Godavari districts.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: Severe cyclonic storm Murasu has weakened after making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast early Tuesday, but not before unleashing fury in several of its coastal areas including Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari districts. On the other hand, neighbouring cyclone-prone Odisha largely escaped the severe impact, with southern parts of the state receiving light rainfall under the influence of the cyclone.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe cyclone weakened into a cyclonic storm over south coastal Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday afternoon and further into deep depression by midnight. At 5:30 am today, the system over coastal Andhra and adjoining east Telangana moved nearly northwards, weakened into a depression and lay centered about 30 km northwest of Nandigama (Andhra Pradesh), 30 km south of Khammam (Telangana), 80 km northwest of Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), 90 km east of Nalgonda (Telangana) and 110 km southwest of Bhadrachalam (Telangana). The system will continue to move nearly northwards, and very likely to weaken further into a well marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours, IMD said.
The Deep Depression (Remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm “Murasu”) over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & adjoining east Telangana moved nearly northwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 06 hours, weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 04th November, 2026, over east Telangana & adjoining Coastal Andhra Pradesh near Latitude 17.0°N and Longitude 80.1°E, about 30 km northwest of Nandigama (Andhra Pradesh), 30 km south of Khammam (Telangana), 80 km northwest of Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), 90 km east of Nalgonda (Telangana) and 110 km southwest of Bhadrachalam (Telangana). Continuing to move nearly northwards, it is very likely to weaken further into a Well Marked Low Pressure area during next 12 hours.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 4, 2026
The cyclone disrupted power supply, road connectivity and public transport across the affected districts in Andhra Pradesh. Trees and electricity poles were uprooted in several places, while heavy rainfall inundated low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill.
At least two people were reportedly killed in cyclone-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh. According to preliminary assessments by the State Disaster Management Authority, 312 houses were damaged and 12,230 people were accommodated in rehabilitation centres.
The preliminary damage assessment put the losses at around Rs 344 crore, with standing crops across 52,459 hectares of crops damaged by heavy rains.
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said to PTI that 12,230 people from affected districts were safely shifted to rehabilitation centres. "A total of 312 houses were damaged due to the impact of Cyclone Murasu, and the government is acitvely monitoring 814 minor irrigation tanks and has placed 776 on high alert," he added.
Prakasam District
Normal life was severely paralysed in Prakasam district. In Ongole, electricity supply was disrupted after poles and transformers were damaged. Several huge trees were uprooted, including on the Collectorate premises. The statue of Prakasam Pantulu was also reportedly damaged. Immediately, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were engaged for clearing trees.
Naguluppalapadu mandal recorded the highest rainfall in the district at 22.8 cm, according to the local rainfall figures. Strong winds damaged houses in several villages, while houses in Ongole and Tanguturu mandals also suffered damage. Several fishing boats were capsised by waves at Gundamala. RTC buses remained stranded at depots, while traffic on the Addanki and Darsi main roads was disrupted by fallen trees, which were later removed with the help of tractors.
A woman drowned after accidentally slipping into the Buckingham Canal near Kothapatnam, sources said.
Krishna District
Heavy rainfall affected Krishna district, which recorded an average rainfall of 6.6 cm. Vijayawada and its surrounding areas experienced heavy showers, resulting in inundation of low-lying localities. Ibrahimpatnam recorded 10.3 cm of rainfall.
At Prakasam Barrage, ten gates were raised by one foot, releasing 7250 cusecs of water into the sea.
West Godavari District
West Godavari recorded an average rainfall of 8.04 cm. Parts of Bhimavaram, the district headquarters, along with major junctions in Palakollu, Tanuku and Narasapuram, were inundated. Water levels at Bhimavaram bus stand reached knee-deep, while heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in Achanta mandal.
Following the calamity, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu visited cyclone-affected areas in Yelamanchili mandal and interacted with residents to assess the situation.
East Godavari And Konaseema
Heavy rainfall under the influence of Murasu also affected the combined East Godavari region. Torrential showers in Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur caused difficulties for residents. Incessant rains in Konaseema district flooded low-lying areas, forcing people to remain indoors.
Odisha Escapes Severe Impact
In contrast to coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha districts experienced relatively limited weather impact from Murasu. While cyclone Arnab, which hit eastern belt last week, flooded many regions in south Odisha, Murasu triggered light rainfall on Tuesday. The state government had directed district administrations to remain prepared for adverse weather. Four IAS officers were deployed in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts to coordinate preparedness and response measures. Authorities also deployed disaster response teams and kept relief shelters ready in vulnerable areas.
Also Read: