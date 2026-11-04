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Cyclone Murasu Spares Odisha, But Wreaks Havoc In Coastal Andhra's Prakasam, Krishna And Godavari Districts

Houses and structures damaged by heavy rainfall and strong gale winds amid cyclone Murasu in Ongole, Prakasam ( ANI )

Hyderabad: Severe cyclonic storm Murasu has weakened after making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast early Tuesday, but not before unleashing fury in several of its coastal areas including Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari districts. On the other hand, neighbouring cyclone-prone Odisha largely escaped the severe impact, with southern parts of the state receiving light rainfall under the influence of the cyclone.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe cyclone weakened into a cyclonic storm over south coastal Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday afternoon and further into deep depression by midnight. At 5:30 am today, the system over coastal Andhra and adjoining east Telangana moved nearly northwards, weakened into a depression and lay centered about 30 km northwest of Nandigama (Andhra Pradesh), 30 km south of Khammam (Telangana), 80 km northwest of Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), 90 km east of Nalgonda (Telangana) and 110 km southwest of Bhadrachalam (Telangana). The system will continue to move nearly northwards, and very likely to weaken further into a well marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours, IMD said.

The cyclone disrupted power supply, road connectivity and public transport across the affected districts in Andhra Pradesh. Trees and electricity poles were uprooted in several places, while heavy rainfall inundated low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill.

At least two people were reportedly killed in cyclone-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh. According to preliminary assessments by the State Disaster Management Authority, 312 houses were damaged and 12,230 people were accommodated in rehabilitation centres.

A view of the fuel station damaged by heavy rainfall and gale winds, triggered by Cyclone Murasu near Ongole (ANI)

The preliminary damage assessment put the losses at around Rs 344 crore, with standing crops across 52,459 hectares of crops damaged by heavy rains.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said to PTI that 12,230 people from affected districts were safely shifted to rehabilitation centres. "A total of 312 houses were damaged due to the impact of Cyclone Murasu, and the government is acitvely monitoring 814 minor irrigation tanks and has placed 776 on high alert," he added.

Prakasam District

Normal life was severely paralysed in Prakasam district. In Ongole, electricity supply was disrupted after poles and transformers were damaged. Several huge trees were uprooted, including on the Collectorate premises. The statue of Prakasam Pantulu was also reportedly damaged. Immediately, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were engaged for clearing trees.

Trees uprooted following heavy winds under impact of Murasu cyclonic storm in Bapatla on Tuesday (ANI)

Naguluppalapadu mandal recorded the highest rainfall in the district at 22.8 cm, according to the local rainfall figures. Strong winds damaged houses in several villages, while houses in Ongole and Tanguturu mandals also suffered damage. Several fishing boats were capsised by waves at Gundamala. RTC buses remained stranded at depots, while traffic on the Addanki and Darsi main roads was disrupted by fallen trees, which were later removed with the help of tractors.

A woman drowned after accidentally slipping into the Buckingham Canal near Kothapatnam, sources said.

Krishna District