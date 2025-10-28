Cyclone Montha's Approach Triggers Memories Of 1999; Old-Timers Yet To Shed That Trauma
Haunting memories of the 1999 Super Cyclone as another storm nears landfall
October 28, 2025
Kendrapara: As Cyclone Montha turned into a severe cyclonic storm and headed towards landfall on Andhra Pradesh, old timers in Kendrapara district of Odisha recall the same month of 1999, when the most intense cyclone ever recorded in the north Indian Ocean made landfall at Paradip.
Naming of cyclones in the Indian Ocean began in 2004, a year after Gujarat was devastated by a similar super cyclone, and the 1999 super cyclone that hit Orissa did not have a fancy name. Hitting the state with wind speeds of up to 260 km per hour, it flattened wide swathes in minutes. In the blink of an eye, it mowed down trees, houses and anything that stood in its way. The death toll ran from around 10,000 (the government figure) to 30,000.
Cyclone Montha's wind speeds are expected to hit a milder 110 km per hour. Old timers, recalling in interviews to ETV Bharat the havoc wrought by the 1999 super cyclone, said mass communication systems ended with the radio. The government failed to alert the people properly.
India's first mobile telephone service was launched in 1995, and Orissa got seamless mobile telephony coverage in 2004. There was no National Disaster Management Authority to send text messages to millions of cell phone users, as it does today. One such old-timer recalled how entire families were swept away during the 1999 super cyclone in Kendrapara.
On October 29, 1999, in Panikhia village of Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district, Parvati Kisku’s husband, daughter and grandchildren were carried out to sea. The mother, sister-in-law, and grandson of Suresh Soren, from the same village, were also gone in a blink. Similarly, Babuli Tudu's son Mantu Tudu, Sakhi Hansda, Kisun Soren's wife Phulmani Soren, and mother Hembram, a total of six children, five women, and one man died.
The super cyclone devastated the coastal area of Mahakalapada. Sarojkant Swain of Gokhakhati village, who lost four members of his family, says, "I am now 58 years old, and I was 32 years old during the great storm. On October 29, heavy rain, wind, and thunder lashed the village all day."
"My grandfather, mother, son and daughter were swept away and died…while they were returning home to their village, they climbed a tree to take shelter, but the winds uprooted the tree," Swain says. "Eleven people from the Barkanda panchayat were killed similarly," he recalled.
"Even today, when I remember that storm, tears flow from my eyes," says Swain. Tentulikanda village in Mahakalaapada block suffered the highest casualties, losing 23 people, while 400 died in the block.
Vijay Shukla, then sarpanch of Ramnagar, says, "Heavy rains started on October 28th, and the wind started blowing until October 30th. I saw people being washed away before my eyes, the roofs of thatched houses were being blown away, and we were powerless to do anything."
He recalls that the cyclone destroyed the Tentulikandha, Akhadashali, and Gokhakhati villages, among others. Shukla says, "Sea water flooded our area and caused devastation in Ramnagar, Palligarh, Baraj Bahakud, Patrapat, Batighar, and Kharinasi panchayats, among others."
Shukla shared pictures of the 1999 cyclone and its aftermath with ETV Bharat. According to him, the cyclone wreaked havoc for two days from October 28 to 30. His photos show dead bodies, dead cattle and wild animals floating in the water.
"The most heart-breaking scene was of some people trying to take a gold chain from the neck of a dead woman," Shukla recalls. "While we were going to the block on the riverbank road during the hunger strike, we saw a helicopter overhead. We waved at it, and it dropped four bags of dry food and cooked food," he remembered.
Shukla says that while they were starving, they could not eat there because of the stench of rotting bodies. They carried the bags to a cleaner place, Shukla said, and shared the food with the Block Development Officer, who and other government officials were also stranded and starving.
Rabindra Malik, Additional District Magistrate of Kendrapara district, says, "We learned a lot from the 1999 cyclone. In the last 26 years, there have been changes in roads, communication and many other areas." He said people’s awareness and mindset have also improved. So far, there have been no deaths from the heavy rains and wind.
