ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Montha's Approach Triggers Memories Of 1999; Old-Timers Yet To Shed That Trauma

People visit a beach, in Puri, Odisha, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. Rain lashed eight southern Odisha districts as Cyclone 'Montha' in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: As Cyclone Montha turned into a severe cyclonic storm and headed towards landfall on Andhra Pradesh, old timers in Kendrapara district of Odisha recall the same month of 1999, when the most intense cyclone ever recorded in the north Indian Ocean made landfall at Paradip.

Naming of cyclones in the Indian Ocean began in 2004, a year after Gujarat was devastated by a similar super cyclone, and the 1999 super cyclone that hit Orissa did not have a fancy name. Hitting the state with wind speeds of up to 260 km per hour, it flattened wide swathes in minutes. In the blink of an eye, it mowed down trees, houses and anything that stood in its way. The death toll ran from around 10,000 (the government figure) to 30,000.

Cyclone Montha's wind speeds are expected to hit a milder 110 km per hour. Old timers, recalling in interviews to ETV Bharat the havoc wrought by the 1999 super cyclone, said mass communication systems ended with the radio. The government failed to alert the people properly.

India's first mobile telephone service was launched in 1995, and Orissa got seamless mobile telephony coverage in 2004. There was no National Disaster Management Authority to send text messages to millions of cell phone users, as it does today. One such old-timer recalled how entire families were swept away during the 1999 super cyclone in Kendrapara.

On October 29, 1999, in Panikhia village of Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district, Parvati Kisku’s husband, daughter and grandchildren were carried out to sea. The mother, sister-in-law, and grandson of Suresh Soren, from the same village, were also gone in a blink. Similarly, Babuli Tudu's son Mantu Tudu, Sakhi Hansda, Kisun Soren's wife Phulmani Soren, and mother Hembram, a total of six children, five women, and one man died.

The super cyclone devastated the coastal area of Mahakalapada. Sarojkant Swain of Gokhakhati village, who lost four members of his family, says, "I am now 58 years old, and I was 32 years old during the great storm. On October 29, heavy rain, wind, and thunder lashed the village all day."

"My grandfather, mother, son and daughter were swept away and died…while they were returning home to their village, they climbed a tree to take shelter, but the winds uprooted the tree," Swain says. "Eleven people from the Barkanda panchayat were killed similarly," he recalled.