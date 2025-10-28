ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Montha: 22 NDRF Teams Deployed Across Coastal Districts Of AP, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Puducherry And Tamil Nadu

20 additional teams of NDRF are kept on standby at strategic locations for immediate deployment

Cyclone Montha
High waves crash against the rocky shoreline as a cargo ship sails in the distance, underscoring the rough sea conditions brought on by Cyclone Montha, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 28, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST

New Delhi: As many as 22 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed across coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Montha has started a landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

Official sources told ETV Bharat that 10 teams have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh, followed by six in Odisha, three in Tamil Nadu, two in Chhattisgarh and one in Puducherry.

"20 additional teams are kept on standby at strategic locations for immediate deployment, if required. Each team is equipped with boats, cutting equipment, communication equipment, and other specialised rescue tools to carry out evacuation, relief, and restoration operations," a senior NDRF official said.

Coordination meetings are being held with the National Disaster Management Authority, State Disaster Management Authorities and District Administrations to ensure seamless preparedness and response. "NDRF teams are conducting public awareness campaigns and community sensitisation activities in vulnerable areas through local administration to ensure timely evacuation and adherence to safety advisories," the official said.

NDRF headquarters is maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of the situation. "The force is in constant touch with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for real-time updates and with concerned State authorities for dynamic deployment based on the cyclone's path and impact assessment. Director General NDRF has directed all formations to maintain a high level of readiness to provide immediate response for search, rescue, and relief operations," the official said.

