ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Montha: 22 NDRF Teams Deployed Across Coastal Districts Of AP, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Puducherry And Tamil Nadu

High waves crash against the rocky shoreline as a cargo ship sails in the distance, underscoring the rough sea conditions brought on by Cyclone Montha, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: As many as 22 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed across coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Montha has started a landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

Official sources told ETV Bharat that 10 teams have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh, followed by six in Odisha, three in Tamil Nadu, two in Chhattisgarh and one in Puducherry.

"20 additional teams are kept on standby at strategic locations for immediate deployment, if required. Each team is equipped with boats, cutting equipment, communication equipment, and other specialised rescue tools to carry out evacuation, relief, and restoration operations," a senior NDRF official said.