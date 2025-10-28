ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Montha Becomes Severe, To Make Landfall Tonight! Nearly 100 Trains On Odisha-Andhra Route Cancelled Or Rescheduled

Amaravati/Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Montha has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is all set to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday (October 28) evening or at night. The India Meteorological department has warned of high tides along the coast, with Andhra likely to witness intense rainfall and strong winds during the landfall process. Adjoining states like Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal will also face impact of the tropical cyclone, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and assured all possible support to help the state deal with the cyclone. After the phone call, Naidu said PM Modi assured central assistance to Andhra Pradesh to deal with the cyclone. According to an official release, the CM briefed the PM about the relief and precautionary measures taken by the state government. The PM in turn assured all necessary support from the Centre.

Satellite image between 7:00 am and 7:27 am shows the location of Cyclone 'Montha' over Bay of Bengal. (IMD website via PTI Photo)

Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy to very heavy rains will lash Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh with heavy rains expected in Guntur, Bapatla, NTR, Palnadu and West Godavari districts. CM Naidu has directed NDRF, Panchayat Raj engineering team, Roads and Buildings officials and electrical department officials to remain fully prepared for restoration operations post cyclone. "The CM ordered advance action in places where rains and floods are likely. He told officials to strengthen the banks of canals to prevent crop loss," the release stated.

Red Alert In 8 Odisha Districts

Meanwhile, Odisha government continues evacuation of people from vulnerable places in eight southern districts where a red alert has been issued. Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said district administrative officials, along with people's representatives, Anganwadi workers, ASHA didis and others are convincing people to shift to safer places. The evacuation drive is going on with priority on pregnant women, elderly persons and persons with disabilities.

Evacuation on war-footing in southern districts of Odisha (ETV Bharat)

So far 128 rescue teams (over 5,000 personnel) of NDRF, ODRAF, Odisha Fire Service and others have already taken position in eight vulnerable districts-- Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Kandhamal. He said that 'red warning' (take action), predicting extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds (gusting up to 80 kmph), was issued for these eight districts.

The minister said that the priority of the government is to ensure "zero casualty" and arrangements have been made to minimise damage by taking advance measures. He said special attention is being given to the hilly areas, particularly in Gajapati, Koraput and Malkangiri districts, where there is a possibility of landslides.

Currently, sea condition is rough to very rough along and off the Odisha coast. It would worsen further becoming high from today morning till early hours of Wednesday. It is likely to improve gradually becoming very rough to rough during the subsequent 12 hours.

Preparations underway as part of resuce operation for the Cyclone Montha, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. (PTI)

Landfall On Oct 28 Evening/Night

At 5:30 AM on Tuesday, the cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 KMPH during the past six hours, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centered over the same region, about 190 KM south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 270 KM south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 340 KM south of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and 550 KM south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

The system is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam nea Kakinada during the evening/night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 KMPH gusting to 110 KMPH.

Possible Impact In Tamil Nadu

IMD has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur district, with possibility of heavy rain at isolated places over Ghat areas of Tirunelveli district; Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts.

Also, strong surface winds with speed reaching 30-40 KMPH gusting to 50 KMPH is likely over North Coastal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region, IMD said.

Trains Affected

Based on IMD's forecast, as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of passengers, several trains have been short terminated or cancelled on the route likely to face the impact. East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South Central Railway (SCR) have announced the cancellation, diversion, and short termination of several trains operating in the Waltair region and connected routes.

1. Train No. 18005 Howrah- Jagdalpur Samaleswari express that left Howrah on October 27 will be short terminated at Rayagada and will return as 18006 from Rayagada to Howrah on October 28. There will be no service of this train between Rayagada and Jagadalpur on October 29.

2. Train No. 18448 Hirakhand Express will run from Rayagada to Bhubaneswar instead of origin station Jagdalpur on October 28. Hence there will be no service of this train between Rayagada and Jagadalpur on October 28.

3. Train No. 18108 Intercity Express will start from Rayagada to Rourkela on October 28 instead of Jagdalpur. Hence there will no service of this train between Rayagada and Jagadalpur on October 28.

4. Train No 17210 Kakinada Town-SMV Bengaluru Sheshadri Express scheduled to leave at 17.25 hrs on 28.10.2025 is fully cancelled in view of Cyclone Montha.

All Cancelled Trains

1. 18515 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 27.10.2025

2. 18516 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Night Express leaving Kirandul on 28.10.2025

3. 58501 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger leaving Visakhapatnam on 28.10.2025

4. 58502 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger leaving Kirandul on 28.10.2025

5. 58538 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger leaving Visakhapatnam on 28.10.2025

6. 58537 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Passenger leaving Koraput on 28.10.2025

7. 18512 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 27.10.2025

8. 18511 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Express leaving Koraput on 28.10.2025

9. 67285 Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam MEMU leaving Rajahmundry on 28.10.2025