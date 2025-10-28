Cyclone Montha: Odisha CM Majhi Reviews Preparedness, Targets Zero Casualties
Published : October 28, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan here to assess the state's preparedness for Cyclone Montha, even as heavy rain triggered a landslide in Gajapati district. The Chief Minister reviewed evacuation efforts in the southern districts, including Ganjam and Gajapati, identified as the most vulnerable, while stressing the government's "zero casualty" target as the severe cyclonic storm moved closer to landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.
CM Majhi said his government was well prepared to face the challenges posed by cyclone Montha and has opened over 2,000 disaster relief centres in eight southern districts for people likely to be impacted by the severe cyclonic storm. He said 11,396 people have shifted to 2,048 disaster relief centres opened by the Odisha government.
Majhi said this after reviewing the preparedness of the state government at the meeting attended by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Director General of Police Y B Khurania and other senior officials.
"As per IMD forecast, 'Montha' will make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha will certainly be impacted. The state will receive extremely heavy rainfall and comparatively less intense wind," Majhi said. The CM said that the state government has taken all precautionary measures to achieve its goal of "Zero Casualty".
Of the identified 2,693 pregnant women, as many as 1,871 would be mothers, have so far been shifted to hospitals, and another batch of 822 women in the advanced stage of pregnancy would be brought to the health centre by Tuesday evening, the CM said. Majhi said the state government has further augmented preparedness by deploying 153 rescue teams in the possible impact districts. Over 6,000 well-trained and skilled personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (five teams), ODRAF (30 teams) and Fire Service (123 teams) have already taken position in different districts. The state has also kept more such rescue teams on standby for any emergency situation, he said.
The tourists have been denied entry to Gopalpur, Mahendagiri, and Deomali. Majhi said the schools and anganwadi centres are closed in nine districts till October 30 in the wake of the cyclone. He said that the experienced doctors have been deployed in the health centre. Arrangements have been made for pump sets, generators, cooked food, and food for cattle.
Meanwhile, torrential rains have continued across Gajapati district since Monday evening, triggering waterlogging and damage to property in hilly and low-lying areas. Mohana and R. Udayagiri blocks reported the heaviest rainfall, with a tree falling at Sundaraba village blocking a key road. Fire Services personnel cleared the obstruction early Tuesday morning.
At the same time, heavy rains caused landslides at Kashinagar in the Gajapati district. The Linga-Barbha road in the Partada Panchayat has been blocked due to a landslide. Following this, the traffic was disrupted, and the administration has started clearing the road. Lifeguards and fire service personnel are on high alert at the Puri sea beach, monitoring 14 vulnerable zones ahead of the possible impact of Cyclone Montha on the south Odisha coast.
The storm, moving north-northwest at 15 km/h, is expected to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28. Eight districts in Odisha are likely to be affected.
A lifeguard official has urged tourists to avoid venturing near the sea. "Some visitors, unaware of the cyclone, may attempt to bathe in the sea. We strongly advise against this. Horns are being sounded along the beach to warn people," said a lifeguard on duty.
A fire service official said, "With the aim of zero casualties, tourists are not being allowed to enter the sea. The long waves and strong currents could result in injuries. All lifeguards and fire service teams are fully deployed along the beach to closely monitor the situation."
The districts which may be affected include Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapada. These districts have been issued a yellow warning. Residents in these areas are advised to keep a close watch on the weather for worsening conditions.
Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday reviewed the cyclone Montha preparedness with the top officials of East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South Central Railway (SCR) through video conferencing and directed officials to ensure passenger safety, train regulation, restoration planning, and coordination with local administrations and disaster management agencies.
In view of cyclone 'Montha' and to ensure the safety of passengers, ECOR has cancelled 42 trains, diverted two trains and short-terminated/short-originated five trains, and rescheduled eight trains, an official note said. In a video message, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik urged people to cooperate with the administration in tackling cyclone Montha.
"You know the storm Montha is coming. We have successfully faced many storms in the past. So don't be afraid. Be alert. Give full cooperation to the administration. My request to our BJD workers, brothers and sisters, is to be with the people in this time of crisis and help them. We have always been fighting various disasters together. This time too, let's fight the storm together," Patnaik said. (With PTI Inputs)
