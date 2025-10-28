ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Montha: Odisha CM Majhi Reviews Preparedness, Targets Zero Casualties

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan here to assess the state's preparedness for Cyclone Montha, even as heavy rain triggered a landslide in Gajapati district. The Chief Minister reviewed evacuation efforts in the southern districts, including Ganjam and Gajapati, identified as the most vulnerable, while stressing the government's "zero casualty" target as the severe cyclonic storm moved closer to landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

CM Majhi said his government was well prepared to face the challenges posed by cyclone Montha and has opened over 2,000 disaster relief centres in eight southern districts for people likely to be impacted by the severe cyclonic storm. He said 11,396 people have shifted to 2,048 disaster relief centres opened by the Odisha government.

Majhi said this after reviewing the preparedness of the state government at the meeting attended by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Director General of Police Y B Khurania and other senior officials.

"As per IMD forecast, 'Montha' will make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha will certainly be impacted. The state will receive extremely heavy rainfall and comparatively less intense wind," Majhi said. The CM said that the state government has taken all precautionary measures to achieve its goal of "Zero Casualty".

Road blocked due to landslide in Gajapati (ETV Bharat)

Of the identified 2,693 pregnant women, as many as 1,871 would be mothers, have so far been shifted to hospitals, and another batch of 822 women in the advanced stage of pregnancy would be brought to the health centre by Tuesday evening, the CM said. Majhi said the state government has further augmented preparedness by deploying 153 rescue teams in the possible impact districts. Over 6,000 well-trained and skilled personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (five teams), ODRAF (30 teams) and Fire Service (123 teams) have already taken position in different districts. The state has also kept more such rescue teams on standby for any emergency situation, he said.

Officials deployed at sea beach in Odisha (ETV Bharat)

The tourists have been denied entry to Gopalpur, Mahendagiri, and Deomali. Majhi said the schools and anganwadi centres are closed in nine districts till October 30 in the wake of the cyclone. He said that the experienced doctors have been deployed in the health centre. Arrangements have been made for pump sets, generators, cooked food, and food for cattle.