Cyclone Montha: Andhra, Odisha On High Alert; 4 Coastal States To Bear Maximum Brunt As Evacuation Intensifies
Cyclone 'Montha' is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada during evening/night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 10:51 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: As was predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system over Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm Montha (pronounced as Mon-Tha), which is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh as a severe cyclone on Tuesday night (October 28). In view of this, IMD has issued alert in four coastal states including Andhra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
As per IMD, at 5:30 AM on Monday, the cyclonic storm over Southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 15 KMPH and lay centered over the same region, about 560 KM east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 620 KM south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 650 KM south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 810 KM west of Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), and 790 KM south of Gopalpur (Odisha).
The system is likely to continue to move northwestwards over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of October 28. Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 KMPH gusting to 110 KMPH.
(A) #Cyclonic #Storm “#Montha” [Pronunciation : Mon-Tha] over Southwest & adjoining areas of Westcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2025
The Cyclonic Storm “Montha” [Pronunciation : Mon-Tha] over Southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 15… pic.twitter.com/PjFekewXvx
Evacuation Intensifies In Odisha
The state government has expedited evacuation measures in vulnerable areas and deployed 128 disaster response teams in eight southern districts likely to face maximum impact of the cyclone, said Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.
"The government is well prepared to face the eventuality, and all arrangements are in place in the possible impact areas. Evacuation process will complete by 5 PM on Monday," the minister said.
Even though the cyclone will cross Andhra Pradesh Coast, it will have an impact on Odisha's southern and coastal regions, for which the state government has chalked out 'zero casualty' plan and made all arrangements to save people as well as animals, Pujari said.
Owing to forecast of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds gusting up to 80 KMPH, IMD has issued a red warning for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts.
VIDEO | Heavy rain lashes parts of Vellore in Tamil Nadu.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 25, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos –https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)#TamilNadu #Vellore pic.twitter.com/IqK3eSokM8
As a precautionary measure, the state government has deployed more than 5000 highly skilled personnel in 24 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), five from NDRF and 99 Fire Service teams in these eight districts, the minister said, adding that all district administrations have been directed to be prepared with men and machinery for rescue operations, in case the impending cyclone changes its trajectory.
Rainfall activities will begin on Monday, and will likely intensify on October 28 and 29, the minister stated, citing IMD prediction.
Storm Surge Warning
IMD, in its press release stated that storm surge of height about one metre above astronomical tide is likely to cause inundation in low-lying areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (Puducherry) during the process of landfall.
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) informed that the storm will possibly intensify into a severe cyclone by Tuesday morning and is likely to cross the coast near Kakinada by night. As strong gales with a speed of 90-110 KMPH are expected along the coast, people have been advised to stay safe indoors.
Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts on Monday. There is possibility of heavy showers in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, East Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Chittoor and Tirupati districts. Similarly, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur and Bapatla districts on Tuesday, with heavy to very heavy rains expected in Manyam, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa and Tirupati districts.
Keeping in view the IMD's forecast, the state government has intensified rescue and relief efforts. Nine teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and seven teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the coastal districts for relief operations, while some more teams are ready at the headquarters.
Warning In TN, Bengal
Meanwhile, IMD on Monday issued an orange alert for four northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Ranipet, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. Under the influence of the cyclone, weather conditions are likely to deteriorate across the northern coastal belt of Tamil Nadu, particularly in and around Chennai region. "An orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet districts, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall at isolated places," the IMD said in its statement.
The Cyclonic Storm “Montha” [Pronunciation : Mon-Tha] over Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and lay centered at 0230 hrs IST of today, the 27th October 2025, over the same area. https://t.co/BUS94cLzEB pic.twitter.com/hNC3FPcSqD— IMD-Tamilnadu Weather (@ChennaiRmc) October 26, 2025
The department also informed that moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning could occur in several parts of the city and suburbs today, with localised intense downpours in some areas.
For Tuesday, the IMD forecast includes an orange alert for Tiruvallur district and a yellow alert for Ranipet, Chennai, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts, signalling the possibility of continued widespread rainfall activity.
Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to remain cautious, and the fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions along the Tamil Nadu and south Andhra coasts.
While West Bengal will not face any direct impact of the cyclone, the regional weather office informed that South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore are expected to receive heavy rainfall on October 28, with Kolkata likely to witness intermittent rains.
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, rainfall may intensify on October 29, with heavy showers in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah and Jhargram. On October 30, light to moderate rain is expected across most districts, while Purulia, East and West Burdwan, Murshidabad and Birbhum may receive heavy rain. Accordingly, fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea between October 28 and 30.
In North Bengal too, widespread rainfall activities will be witnessed. The weather office has issued warnings for heavy rain in Malda, North and South Dinajpur, and Jalpaiguri on October 30. In the subsequent day, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur and Malda are likely to see heavy rainfall.
Also Read:
1. Cyclone Montha: Odisha Evacuates People From Vulnerable Areas, Deploys NDRF, ODRAF Teams
2. Cyclone Montha To Bring Heavy Rains In Bengal From Tuesday: IMD