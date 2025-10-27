ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Montha: Andhra, Odisha On High Alert; 4 Coastal States To Bear Maximum Brunt As Evacuation Intensifies

Bhubaneswar: As was predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system over Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm Montha (pronounced as Mon-Tha), which is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh as a severe cyclone on Tuesday night (October 28). In view of this, IMD has issued alert in four coastal states including Andhra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

As per IMD, at 5:30 AM on Monday, the cyclonic storm over Southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 15 KMPH and lay centered over the same region, about 560 KM east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 620 KM south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 650 KM south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 810 KM west of Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), and 790 KM south of Gopalpur (Odisha).

The system is likely to continue to move northwestwards over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of October 28. Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 KMPH gusting to 110 KMPH.

Evacuation Intensifies In Odisha

The state government has expedited evacuation measures in vulnerable areas and deployed 128 disaster response teams in eight southern districts likely to face maximum impact of the cyclone, said Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

"The government is well prepared to face the eventuality, and all arrangements are in place in the possible impact areas. Evacuation process will complete by 5 PM on Monday," the minister said.

Even though the cyclone will cross Andhra Pradesh Coast, it will have an impact on Odisha's southern and coastal regions, for which the state government has chalked out 'zero casualty' plan and made all arrangements to save people as well as animals, Pujari said.

Owing to forecast of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds gusting up to 80 KMPH, IMD has issued a red warning for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts.

As a precautionary measure, the state government has deployed more than 5000 highly skilled personnel in 24 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), five from NDRF and 99 Fire Service teams in these eight districts, the minister said, adding that all district administrations have been directed to be prepared with men and machinery for rescue operations, in case the impending cyclone changes its trajectory.

Rainfall activities will begin on Monday, and will likely intensify on October 28 and 29, the minister stated, citing IMD prediction.