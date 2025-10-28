ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Montha: 9 Flights Cancelled Between Andhra Pradesh And Chennai

Chennai: Due to Cyclone Montha's heavy Rain Alert, 9 flights between Chennai and Andhra Pradesh have been cancelled on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Montha, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, has turned into a very severe cyclonic storm, which is expected to cross the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh this evening.

To ensure safety, six flights from Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry to Chennai have been cancelled, along with three flights from Chennai to various parts of Andhra Pradesh.