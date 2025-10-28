Cyclone Montha: 9 Flights Cancelled Between Andhra Pradesh And Chennai
To ensure safety, six flights from Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry to Chennai have been cancelled, along with three flights from Chennai to Andhra Pradesh.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 6:33 PM IST
Chennai: Due to Cyclone Montha's heavy Rain Alert, 9 flights between Chennai and Andhra Pradesh have been cancelled on Tuesday.
The Indian Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Montha, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, has turned into a very severe cyclonic storm, which is expected to cross the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh this evening.
To ensure safety, six flights from Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry to Chennai have been cancelled, along with three flights from Chennai to various parts of Andhra Pradesh.
The cancelled flights from Andhra to Chennai:
- IndiGo Airlines flight from Visakhapatnam to Chennai at 9.45 am
- IndiGo Airlines flight from Rajahmundry to Chennai at 1.35 pm
- IndiGo Airlines flight from Vijayawada to Chennai at 1.40 pm
- IndiGo Airlines flight from Visakhapatnam to Chennai at 1.45 pm
- IndiGo Airlines flight from Visakhapatnam to Chennai at 7.20 pm
- IndiGo Airlines flight from Vijayawada to Chennai at 9.05 pm
Cancelled flights from Chennai to Andhra include:
- Indigo Airlines passenger flight from Chennai to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh at 10 am
- Indigo Airlines passenger flight from Chennai to Vijayawada at 3.55 pm
- Indigo Airlines passenger flight from Chennai to Visakhapatnam at 6.15 pm
Regarding this, an official from the Chennai airport said, "Some more flights may be cancelled if the rain and wind speeds increase further. Chennai is receiving heavy rain as the cyclone approaches the coast. And subsequently, flights to various cities are departing slightly late. Due to this, passengers have been asked to check their travel details and contact the airline officials to inquire as needed."