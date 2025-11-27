Cyclone Ditwah Approaching Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh; High Alert At Ports
According to IMD, Cyclone Dithwah was currently centred 200 km from Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 610 km from Puducherry, and 700 km southeast of Chennai.
Visakhapatnam: The cyclonic storm Ditwah, formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, was hovering about 700 kilometres from the southeastern coast of Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather officials said the storm had been moving towards the South Coastal region for the past six hours and would likely reach northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and southern Andhra Pradesh by Sunday (November 30).
A severe depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the Sri Lankan coast, has intensified into a cyclone, and Yemen has named this ‘Dithwah’, which refers to the Detwah Lagoon on Socotra Island, known for its distinct coastal ecosystem.
IMD officials said that Cyclone Dithwah was currently centred 200 km from Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 610 km from Puducherry, and 700 km southeast of Chennai. “The storm may continue over the South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions for the next 24 hours,” they said.
Cyclone Ditwah formed over the SW Bay of Bengal near 6.9°N/81.9°E at 1130 IST today. It lay close to Pottuvil, ~90 km SSE of Batticaloa and ~700 km SSE of Chennai. The system will move NNW and reach off North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–south AP coasts by early 30 Nov. pic.twitter.com/I8sQbCqbk7— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 27, 2025
Red alert in several Andhra districts
The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APDM) announced that the cyclone is likely to reach the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–South Coastal Andhra Pradesh coastline by early Sunday morning, which is why all ports in the state have been issued a ‘Second Level Danger Warning’.
A red alert has been declared for Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Chittoor districts on November 30, with expectations of very heavy rainfall. “These districts may receive rainfall of over 20 cm,” officials said.
Fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into the sea. Farmers are also advised to take precautions, and the public is requested to remain alert.
Rainfall warning in coastal Andhra
Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday (November 28). Thereafter, it is very likely to increase, becoming light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday (November 29).
The weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places & extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) at isolated places on Sunday (November 30). “It would then decrease gradually, becoming light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 1st December and heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 2,” IMD said.
Cyclonic Storm #Ditwah has formed near #SriLanka & will spread rain, some heavy, from #TamilNadu & #Puducherry to #AndhraPradesh Friday into early next week. Strong wind gusts are possible in Puducherry & eastern Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/hTojrIA24b— Jason Nicholls 💙 (@jnmet) November 27, 2025
Forecast of rainfall
Rayalaseema – Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on November 28. Thereafter, it is very likely to increase, becoming light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 29 and heavy to very heavy at a few places & extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) at isolated places on November 30. “It would then decrease gradually, becoming light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 1.”
Telangana—Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on November 30 and December 1.
Kerala & Mahe—Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely during November 27-29.
Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 27. The rainfall activity would increase thereafter, with light to moderate rainfall at most places, heavy to very heavy at many places & extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) at isolated places on November 28-29. Thereafter, it would gradually decrease with light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 30.
Warning for the fisherfolk community
Due to the cyclone’s impact, the Amaravati Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in some parts of the state from Saturday to Monday.
On Saturday, SPS Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts may receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, while Prakasam, Annamayya, and YSR Kadapa districts may experience heavy rainfall.
