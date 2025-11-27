ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Ditwah Approaching Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh; High Alert At Ports

Visakhapatnam: The cyclonic storm Ditwah, formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, was hovering about 700 kilometres from the southeastern coast of Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather officials said the storm had been moving towards the South Coastal region for the past six hours and would likely reach northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and southern Andhra Pradesh by Sunday (November 30).

A severe depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the Sri Lankan coast, has intensified into a cyclone, and Yemen has named this ‘Dithwah’, which refers to the Detwah Lagoon on Socotra Island, known for its distinct coastal ecosystem.

IMD officials said that Cyclone Dithwah was currently centred 200 km from Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 610 km from Puducherry, and 700 km southeast of Chennai. “The storm may continue over the South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions for the next 24 hours,” they said.

Red alert in several Andhra districts

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APDM) announced that the cyclone is likely to reach the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–South Coastal Andhra Pradesh coastline by early Sunday morning, which is why all ports in the state have been issued a ‘Second Level Danger Warning’.

A red alert has been declared for Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Chittoor districts on November 30, with expectations of very heavy rainfall. “These districts may receive rainfall of over 20 cm,” officials said.

Fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into the sea. Farmers are also advised to take precautions, and the public is requested to remain alert.

Rainfall warning in coastal Andhra