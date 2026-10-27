Cyclone Arnab: What Happens After Landfall As Heavy Rain Threatens Several States?
India braces for widespread rain as Cyclone Arnab approaches the Andhra coast, with heavy showers forecast across several states through November 1, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several parts of the country between October 27 and November 1, with isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely in some states as very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.
The storm was located 215 km southeast of Visakhapatnam at 10 am on Tuesday, moving west-northwestwards at 22 kmph, with winds reaching 157 kmph. It is likely to make landfall near Yanam on Wednesday morning.
Fishermen have been advised to remain ashore until October 29, and all 30,043 fishing boats have reportedly returned to shore.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Yanam are likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on October 27 and 28. Odisha may also see extremely heavy rain during this period, while Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to receive rainfall and thunderstorms.
Further east, Jharkhand and Bihar may receive heavy rain later in the week, while Assam and Meghalaya could witness heavy rainfall on October 30 and 31. Parts of Maharashtra and Goa may also experience rain and thunderstorms.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka and Kerala are likely to receive scattered rainfall and thunderstorms at different times.
Parts of northwestern India, including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, may also receive rain in the coming days. The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid vulnerable sea areas and urged residents in affected regions to follow official weather advisories.
What Happens After Cyclone Arnab Crosses The Coast?
IMD scientist Dr D R Pattanaik said the storm was positioned off the coast at 5.30 am on October 27 and was expected to move west-northwestwards until the evening, then turn towards the coast.
After landfall, the cyclone is expected to move northwards and northeastwards, bringing rain to parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh before gradually weakening over land.
However, weaker winds do not mean the danger is over, as heavy rain can continue to cause flooding, waterlogging and damage to homes, roads and agricultural fields.
Heavy Rain Forecast Across States, Farmers Advised To Protect Crops
Parts of Telangana and southern Chhattisgarh could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 28 and 29. The weather system may also bring rain to parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Its effects could extend to Delhi, Punjab and Haryana between October 29 and 30. Parts of Maharashtra, particularly Vidarbha, may also experience rain and thunderstorms, while rainfall activity in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka may decrease as the system moves away.
Mahesh Palawat of Skymet said farmers in areas likely to receive heavy rainfall had been advised to protect their crops. They should cover harvested paddy and avoid sowing new crops until October 30. Heavy rain during harvesting can damage standing crops, affect grain quality and make drying and storage difficult. Waterlogging can also damage fields and delay agricultural work.
The Bay of Bengal provides the warm water and moisture that can support cyclone formation. A cyclone usually begins with a low-pressure area where warm, moist air rises, forming clouds and thunderstorms. When water vapour condenses, it releases heat that helps the system strengthen and maintain its circulation.
Sea-surface temperatures of around 27 degrees Celsius or higher can support cyclone development when other conditions are favourable. However, warm water alone cannot create a cyclone. Atmospheric moisture, favourable winds and an existing weather disturbance are also necessary.
Large-scale winds influence a cyclone's movement, while the Earth's rotation affects air circulation through the Coriolis effect. This helps explain why cyclones generally rotate anticlockwise in the Northern Hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere. The effect is weak near the equator, where tropical cyclones rarely form directly.
The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), where trade winds meet and air rises, also influences rainfall patterns and tropical weather. Its seasonal movement, along with changes in sea temperatures, moisture and wind conditions, contributes to India's two main cyclone seasons: April to June and October to December. Cyclones can also form outside these periods when conditions are favourable.
Why Cyclones Weaken After Landfall, But Risks Remain
Cyclones usually weaken after landfall because they lose their continuous supply of warm ocean water and moisture. Increased friction over land also disrupts their circulation and reduces wind speeds. However, heavy rain can continue after landfall and cause flooding far from the coast.
The IMD has classified Arnab as a very severe cyclonic storm. Its forecast indicates sustained winds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 140 kmph during landfall.
Environmental expert Husain Hishmi said, "Climate change adds to the concern." Warmer air can hold more moisture, increasing the risk of intense rainfall, while rising sea levels can make coastal flooding more severe. However, scientists cannot attribute the cyclone itself to climate change without a scientific assessment.
The impact can extend well beyond the coastline. Strong winds and heavy rain can damage homes, roads, and power lines; flood agricultural land; destroy crops; and disrupt fishing and transport. Flooding can also contaminate drinking water, damage coastal ecosystems and put vulnerable communities at risk.
Early warnings, timely evacuations and better disaster preparedness are essential to reducing casualties and economic losses. Climate-resilient infrastructure, protection of mangroves and wetlands, and improved flood management can also help communities prepare for future storms.
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