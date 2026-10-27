ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Arnab: What Happens After Landfall As Heavy Rain Threatens Several States?

Rough sea conditions prevail ahead of the expected landfall, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. ( PTI )

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several parts of the country between October 27 and November 1, with isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely in some states as very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The storm was located 215 km southeast of Visakhapatnam at 10 am on Tuesday, moving west-northwestwards at 22 kmph, with winds reaching 157 kmph. It is likely to make landfall near Yanam on Wednesday morning.

Fishermen have been advised to remain ashore until October 29, and all 30,043 fishing boats have reportedly returned to shore.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Yanam are likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on October 27 and 28. Odisha may also see extremely heavy rain during this period, while Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to receive rainfall and thunderstorms.

Cyclone Alert (ETV Bharat)

Further east, Jharkhand and Bihar may receive heavy rain later in the week, while Assam and Meghalaya could witness heavy rainfall on October 30 and 31. Parts of Maharashtra and Goa may also experience rain and thunderstorms.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka and Kerala are likely to receive scattered rainfall and thunderstorms at different times.

Parts of northwestern India, including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, may also receive rain in the coming days. The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid vulnerable sea areas and urged residents in affected regions to follow official weather advisories.

What Happens After Cyclone Arnab Crosses The Coast?

IMD scientist Dr D R Pattanaik said the storm was positioned off the coast at 5.30 am on October 27 and was expected to move west-northwestwards until the evening, then turn towards the coast.

After landfall, the cyclone is expected to move northwards and northeastwards, bringing rain to parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh before gradually weakening over land.

However, weaker winds do not mean the danger is over, as heavy rain can continue to cause flooding, waterlogging and damage to homes, roads and agricultural fields.

Rough sea conditions prevail in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. (IANS)

Heavy Rain Forecast Across States, Farmers Advised To Protect Crops

Parts of Telangana and southern Chhattisgarh could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 28 and 29. The weather system may also bring rain to parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and eastern Uttar Pradesh.