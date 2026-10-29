Cyclone Arnab Ravages Andhra: 6 Dead, Crops & Power Lines Devastated; Centre Offers Assistance
The impact of the storm was felt most in the East and West Godavari districts, as well as the undivided Krishna and Guntur districts.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST|
Updated : October 29, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
Amaravati: Six people lost their lives as the severe cyclonic storm Arnab caused a trail of destruction as it crossed through the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.
The impact of the storm was felt most in the East and West Godavari districts, as well as the undivided Krishna and Guntur districts.
Gusty winds uprooted thousands of trees and toppled an equally large number of electricity poles. Several districts have been left without power since Tuesday afternoon. Crops across thousands of acres have been submerged.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Paddy Fields Submerged In Heavy Rains In Srikakulam #CycloneArnab #Srikakulam #AndhraPradesh #APNews #MonsoonFloods #WeatherUpdate #FarmersUpdate Live Update: https://t.co/7fE28MIWDU https://t.co/10QoSDifiH— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) October 28, 2026
The storm also had some impact on the districts of North Andhra. Violent winds lashed the region as the cyclone made landfall. Six people lost their lives across the state in various incidents, including those caused by falling electricity poles, uprooted trees, and collapsing houses. Additionally, an ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) went missing while attempting to cross a canal.
The severe storm, moving slowly in a north-westerly direction, made landfall at a location 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur in the West Godavari district, 40 km southwest of Yanam, and 60 km southwest of Kakinada. The landfall process took place between 2:00 AM and 8:00 AM on Wednesday. During this period, fierce winds gusting between 125 and 150 kmph were recorded.
The system weakened into a 'severe cyclonic storm,' further weakening into a 'cyclonic storm' by the evening, and into a 'deep depression' by midnight. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that it is expected to weaken into a 'depression' by Thursday morning and further into a 'low-pressure area' by Thursday night.
Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thundershowers, is likely in several parts of Coastal Andhra on Thursday. Heavy rainfall is expected in one or two locations. Winds may blow at speeds of 50 to 60 kmph. Light to moderate rain is also expected in the Rayalaseema region over the next two days.
Andhra Bears The Brunt
Andhra Pradesh bore the brunt as the storm wreaked havoc across the coastal districts of the state, with the West Godavari district suffering severe damage. Although it was expected to make landfall near Yanam, the cyclone changed its course and crossed the coast at Narsapuram in West Godavari district, resulting in a major impact. Strong winds brought daily life to a complete standstill.
With the power supply cut off on Tuesday afternoon and remaining unrestored even on Wednesday, residents were forced to endure life in the dark. In Bhimavaram, 46-year-old Ch. Kishore Kumar, a resident of Sunkara Peddayya Street, died on the spot when a tree and an electricity pole fell on him while he was heading to a nearby shop.
Approximately 350 people from the villages of Perupalem and Achantalanka, as well as other low-lying areas, were relocated to 24 rehabilitation centers. Twenty-two pregnant women were moved to nearby Primary Health Centers (PHCs).
Following heavy rains accompanied by strong winds that began on Wednesday afternoon, over 550 electricity poles and more than 5,000 trees were uprooted. More than 70 per cent of the paddy cultivated across 2.25 lakh acres were flattened by the impact of the storm in West Godavari district.
Out of 19,000 acres dedicated to horticultural crops, more than half have been damaged. The severity of the damage is particularly high in the Palakollu and Narsapuram constituencies.
Due to the strong winds, the roof coverings on the platforms at the Bhimavaram Junction and Narsapuram railway stations were blown away. Several trains were cancelled. In the Konaseema region, a large number of coconut trees and fishing boats have been destroyed.
Cyclone Arnab| Konaseema in Andhra Pradesh is witnessing strong winds following the landfall of Cyclone Arnab #CycloneArnab #Konaseema #AndhraPradesh #APWeather #CycloneLandfall Live Update: https://t.co/7fE28MIWDU https://t.co/7Szln2zP1D— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) October 28, 2026
Across the undivided East Godavari district, 9,527 electricity poles have collapsed, and 118,000 acres of paddy crops have been damaged. Fibre boats, 450 of them, anchored offshore collided with one another due to the fierce winds and sustained heavy damage along the coasts of Odalarevu and Antarvedi in the Konaseema district.
Fishing nets were left in complete disarray. Across the area, trees lie fallen along the roads, power lines hang precariously, utility poles are snapped, and coconut palms in the orchards have been uprooted or toppled.
Around 46,500 coconut trees have been damaged, and banana plantations spanning 8,000 hectares have been flattened. Along the coast of Uppada in the Kakinada district, the entire beach road has been devastated.
A stretch of approximately 12 kilometers from Vakalapudi to Uppada has been completely destroyed. The anchors of four barges belonging to the Kakinada Anchorage Port snapped, and the barges drifted out to sea.
Following an influx of floodwater into the Vattigedda reservoir, the overflow channel began to flow, cutting off access from Rajavommangi to the villages of Vayyedu, Burugupalli, Sriramanagar, Shantinagar, and Murlavanipalem. According to District Collector Dinesh Kumar, 1,874 trees had fallen, of which 1,687 have since been cleared. The highest rainfall, measuring 11.98 cm, was recorded in the Rajavommangi mandal.
HM Shah Speaks To Chief Ministers
Union Home Minister on Thursday said that he spoke to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of every assistance to mitigate the hardship of the people in the face of the disaster. In a post on X, he said," In the wake of Cyclone Arnab, spoke with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of every assistance to mitigate the hardship of the people in the face of the disaster."
"NDRF and SDRF teams have sprung into action and are continuing rescue and relief operations on a war footing. IMCTs will soon be sent to assess the impact and further assistance required. Government of India stands with the people with resolute commitment," he added.
In the wake of Cyclone Arnab, spoke with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of every assistance to mitigate the hardship of the people in the face of the disaster. NDRF and SDRF teams have sprung into action and are continuing rescue and relief operations on a war footing. IMCTs will soon be sent to assess the impact and further assistance required. Government of India stands with the people with resolute commitment.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 29, 2026
Earlier on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a telephonic conversation with Amit Shah, briefing him on the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab across the state. Informing the Union Home Minister about preliminary loss estimates, Naidu stated that agricultural crops covering over 70,000 hectares have been inundated due to the cyclone.
He added that horticultural crops spread across more than 10,500 hectares have also suffered heavy damage, alongside widespread destruction to residential houses, road networks, and electricity poles.
Highlighting ongoing administrative actions, Naidu stated that preliminary damage assessment reports are being dispatched to the Central Government. He requested the immediate deployment of Central assessment teams to evaluate the cyclone-related losses on the ground.
The Chief Minister also urged the Union Home Minister to extend necessary financial and logistical assistance from the Central Government to support relief, rehabilitation, and restoration operations across all affected regions.
Earlier, CM Naidu announced financial assistance and relief measures for people affected by Cyclone Arnab and said he would visit cyclone-hit regions, likely in Konaseema and West Godavari districts, on Thursday afternoon to assess the damage.
The Chief Minister announced a series of relief measures for families whose homes had been inundated and for vulnerable occupational groups, including weavers and fishermen. Under the announced measures, families whose houses were inundated would receive 25 kg of rice.
Weavers and fishermen would receive 50 kg of rice, along with one kilogram each of onions, cooking oil and red gram dal. Financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per person would also be provided, according to the Chief Minister. Naidu announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who died due to the cyclone.
K. Dhanunjaya Rao, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) of the Horticultural University in Venkataramannagudem, West Godavari district, has advised that plant protection measures be taken immediately for damaged horticultural crops.
He stated that horticultural crops across 715 villages in 114 mandals spread across 13 undivided districts of the state have suffered damage, affecting an area of 12,899 hectares. Specifically, the damage includes 8,471 hectares of banana, 2,628 hectares of vegetable crops, 431 hectares of turmeric, 376 hectares of papaya, and 277 hectares of coconut.
Arnab Weakens Over Odisha; Rayagada On High Alert
Heavy downpours eased across Odisha's Rayagada district as the influence of cyclone Arnab weakened, allowing authorities to maintain a high alert despite receding immediate threats.
District Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni said the region registered 40 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM, followed by an additional 26 mm through the evening on Wednesday. "Even now, as the rains have subsided, no major threat exists now," Kulkarni told reporters in Rayagada.
IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said the cyclone had crossed the coast and was completely over land. She warned that rainfall and wind speeds were projected to increase in Odisha, particularly in the southern parts of the state.
She said a red warning was issued for six districts of Odisha, with wind speeds of 60–70 kmph, gusting to 80–85 kmph, also forecast in a few districts. Mohanty said, “Even some coastal districts of North Odisha are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea up to 29th of October,” she said.
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