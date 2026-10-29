ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Arnab Ravages Andhra: 6 Dead, Crops & Power Lines Devastated; Centre Offers Assistance

Electricity poles knocked down near the Girls' High School in Palakollu, West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Six people lost their lives as the severe cyclonic storm Arnab caused a trail of destruction as it crossed through the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The impact of the storm was felt most in the East and West Godavari districts, as well as the undivided Krishna and Guntur districts.

Gusty winds uprooted thousands of trees and toppled an equally large number of electricity poles. Several districts have been left without power since Tuesday afternoon. Crops across thousands of acres have been submerged.

The storm also had some impact on the districts of North Andhra. Violent winds lashed the region as the cyclone made landfall. Six people lost their lives across the state in various incidents, including those caused by falling electricity poles, uprooted trees, and collapsing houses. Additionally, an ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) went missing while attempting to cross a canal.

The severe storm, moving slowly in a north-westerly direction, made landfall at a location 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur in the West Godavari district, 40 km southwest of Yanam, and 60 km southwest of Kakinada. The landfall process took place between 2:00 AM and 8:00 AM on Wednesday. During this period, fierce winds gusting between 125 and 150 kmph were recorded.

The system weakened into a 'severe cyclonic storm,' further weakening into a 'cyclonic storm' by the evening, and into a 'deep depression' by midnight. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that it is expected to weaken into a 'depression' by Thursday morning and further into a 'low-pressure area' by Thursday night.

Paddy crops flattened in Mudinepalli, Eluru district (ETV Bharat)

Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thundershowers, is likely in several parts of Coastal Andhra on Thursday. Heavy rainfall is expected in one or two locations. Winds may blow at speeds of 50 to 60 kmph. Light to moderate rain is also expected in the Rayalaseema region over the next two days.

Andhra Bears The Brunt

Andhra Pradesh bore the brunt as the storm wreaked havoc across the coastal districts of the state, with the West Godavari district suffering severe damage. Although it was expected to make landfall near Yanam, the cyclone changed its course and crossed the coast at Narsapuram in West Godavari district, resulting in a major impact. Strong winds brought daily life to a complete standstill.

With the power supply cut off on Tuesday afternoon and remaining unrestored even on Wednesday, residents were forced to endure life in the dark. In Bhimavaram, 46-year-old Ch. Kishore Kumar, a resident of Sunkara Peddayya Street, died on the spot when a tree and an electricity pole fell on him while he was heading to a nearby shop.

Coconut trees toppled in Mogallamuru, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district (ETV Bharat)

Approximately 350 people from the villages of Perupalem and Achantalanka, as well as other low-lying areas, were relocated to 24 rehabilitation centers. Twenty-two pregnant women were moved to nearby Primary Health Centers (PHCs).

Following heavy rains accompanied by strong winds that began on Wednesday afternoon, over 550 electricity poles and more than 5,000 trees were uprooted. More than 70 per cent of the paddy cultivated across 2.25 lakh acres were flattened by the impact of the storm in West Godavari district.

A large tree fell onto a car in Visakhapatnam (ETV Bharat)

Out of 19,000 acres dedicated to horticultural crops, more than half have been damaged. The severity of the damage is particularly high in the Palakollu and Narsapuram constituencies.

Due to the strong winds, the roof coverings on the platforms at the Bhimavaram Junction and Narsapuram railway stations were blown away. Several trains were cancelled. In the Konaseema region, a large number of coconut trees and fishing boats have been destroyed.

Across the undivided East Godavari district, 9,527 electricity poles have collapsed, and 118,000 acres of paddy crops have been damaged. Fibre boats, 450 of them, anchored offshore collided with one another due to the fierce winds and sustained heavy damage along the coasts of Odalarevu and Antarvedi in the Konaseema district.

Fishing nets were left in complete disarray. Across the area, trees lie fallen along the roads, power lines hang precariously, utility poles are snapped, and coconut palms in the orchards have been uprooted or toppled.

Around 46,500 coconut trees have been damaged, and banana plantations spanning 8,000 hectares have been flattened. Along the coast of Uppada in the Kakinada district, the entire beach road has been devastated.

The Gollalamulagam–Gollalapalem road washed away in Cheepurupalli mandal, Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

A stretch of approximately 12 kilometers from Vakalapudi to Uppada has been completely destroyed. The anchors of four barges belonging to the Kakinada Anchorage Port snapped, and the barges drifted out to sea.

Following an influx of floodwater into the Vattigedda reservoir, the overflow channel began to flow, cutting off access from Rajavommangi to the villages of Vayyedu, Burugupalli, Sriramanagar, Shantinagar, and Murlavanipalem. According to District Collector Dinesh Kumar, 1,874 trees had fallen, of which 1,687 have since been cleared. The highest rainfall, measuring 11.98 cm, was recorded in the Rajavommangi mandal.