ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Arnab To Hit Andhra Coast On October 28 As Very Severe Storm; Centre Alerts States

Fishing boats remain anchored at Foreshore Estate as fishermen stay ashore amid warnings of rough seas and strong winds following the formation of Cyclonic Storm Arnab over the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Monday, October 26, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday stepped up preparedness for cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’, which is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast as a very severe cyclonic storm by the forenoon of October 28, with wind speeds reaching 125 kmph and gusts up to 140 kmph.

Cabinet Secretary Dr TV Somanathan chaired a high-level meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparedness and direct central agencies and state governments to ensure zero loss of life and minimise damage to property and critical infrastructure.

Top officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed the committee that the cyclone was centred over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 5.30 AM on Monday. It was located approximately 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting was attended by the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Chief Secretaries and senior officials of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Secretaries in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Ministry of Power were also present in the meeting.

According to IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, beyond Andhra Pradesh, the cyclone is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Telangana, southern Odisha and south and central Chhattisgarh. Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have also been flagged for heavy rainfall, prompting the Cabinet Secretary to direct the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and IMD to alert the two states.

Member and Head of Department and Secretary, NDMA; Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC); Director General, NDRF; Director General, IMD; Director General, Indian Coast Guard; Director General of Media and Communication, MHA; and senior officers of IMD and the Ministry of Home Affairs were also present in the meeting.

Chief secretaries and senior officials from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and the Union Territory of Puducherry briefed the committee on evacuation plans, shelter arrangements and other precautionary measures. District control rooms have been activated, while National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been kept ready for emergency operations.

It was informed in the meeting that NDRF has deployed teams in vulnerable areas, with additional personnel on standby. The Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have also kept their rescue and relief teams, ships and aircraft ready to respond to emergencies.

The Coast Guard has already assisted multiple ships and boats in reaching jetties and shore, while other vessels have been alerted to return to the coast. It was also informed that authorities advised fishermen not to venture into the southwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, or along and off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Yanam, from October 26 to 29.

Somanathan directed agencies to ensure that essential services are restored at the earliest in the event of disruption. The MHA, National Disaster Management Authority and IMD are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and coordinating with state governments and other agencies.

Meanwhile, talking to ETV Bharat, Director General of the India Meteorological Department Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that currently there is a cyclonic storm located over the east-central Bay of Bengal.

"It is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by evening today and into a very severe cyclonic storm by morning tomorrow, that is, on 27th. At present, its wind speed is about 70 to 80 gusting to 90 kilometres per hour, and it is gradually intensifying," he said.

It is expected that this cyclonic storm will hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of October 28 between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, with a wind speed of 115 to 125 km/h gusting to 140 km/h.

According to Mahapatra, this wind speed can lead to large-scale damage, structural damage, including uprooting of big trees, uprooting/bending of electric poles and telephone poles, large-scale damage to thatched houses, huts, asbestos houses, tin houses and all the vulnerable structures in the districts starting from Bapatla to the north in Andhra Pradesh.

"In addition to that, there will be 60 to 80 km/h gustiness to 90 km/h wind speed over South Odisha, starting with Ganjam, Gajapati, to Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada districts. There can be the uprooting of small trees, breaking of tree branches, and damage to vulnerable structures," he informed.

Apart from that, according to Mahapatra, there will be heavy rainfall activity commencing from October, and maximum rainfall will occur on October 28 over Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha, and south Chhattisgarh, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.