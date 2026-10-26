Cyclone Arnab To Hit Andhra Coast On October 28 As Very Severe Storm; Centre Alerts States
Cabinet Secretary Dr TV Somanathan chaired a high-level meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee and reviewed preparedness. Report Gautam Debroy and Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday stepped up preparedness for cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’, which is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast as a very severe cyclonic storm by the forenoon of October 28, with wind speeds reaching 125 kmph and gusts up to 140 kmph.
Cabinet Secretary Dr TV Somanathan chaired a high-level meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparedness and direct central agencies and state governments to ensure zero loss of life and minimise damage to property and critical infrastructure.
Top officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed the committee that the cyclone was centred over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 5.30 AM on Monday. It was located approximately 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.
The meeting was attended by the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Chief Secretaries and senior officials of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Secretaries in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Ministry of Power were also present in the meeting.
According to IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, beyond Andhra Pradesh, the cyclone is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Telangana, southern Odisha and south and central Chhattisgarh. Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have also been flagged for heavy rainfall, prompting the Cabinet Secretary to direct the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and IMD to alert the two states.
Member and Head of Department and Secretary, NDMA; Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC); Director General, NDRF; Director General, IMD; Director General, Indian Coast Guard; Director General of Media and Communication, MHA; and senior officers of IMD and the Ministry of Home Affairs were also present in the meeting.
Chief secretaries and senior officials from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and the Union Territory of Puducherry briefed the committee on evacuation plans, shelter arrangements and other precautionary measures. District control rooms have been activated, while National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been kept ready for emergency operations.
It was informed in the meeting that NDRF has deployed teams in vulnerable areas, with additional personnel on standby. The Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have also kept their rescue and relief teams, ships and aircraft ready to respond to emergencies.
The Coast Guard has already assisted multiple ships and boats in reaching jetties and shore, while other vessels have been alerted to return to the coast. It was also informed that authorities advised fishermen not to venture into the southwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, or along and off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Yanam, from October 26 to 29.
Somanathan directed agencies to ensure that essential services are restored at the earliest in the event of disruption. The MHA, National Disaster Management Authority and IMD are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and coordinating with state governments and other agencies.
Meanwhile, talking to ETV Bharat, Director General of the India Meteorological Department Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that currently there is a cyclonic storm located over the east-central Bay of Bengal.
"It is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by evening today and into a very severe cyclonic storm by morning tomorrow, that is, on 27th. At present, its wind speed is about 70 to 80 gusting to 90 kilometres per hour, and it is gradually intensifying," he said.
It is expected that this cyclonic storm will hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of October 28 between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, with a wind speed of 115 to 125 km/h gusting to 140 km/h.
According to Mahapatra, this wind speed can lead to large-scale damage, structural damage, including uprooting of big trees, uprooting/bending of electric poles and telephone poles, large-scale damage to thatched houses, huts, asbestos houses, tin houses and all the vulnerable structures in the districts starting from Bapatla to the north in Andhra Pradesh.
"In addition to that, there will be 60 to 80 km/h gustiness to 90 km/h wind speed over South Odisha, starting with Ganjam, Gajapati, to Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada districts. There can be the uprooting of small trees, breaking of tree branches, and damage to vulnerable structures," he informed.
Apart from that, according to Mahapatra, there will be heavy rainfall activity commencing from October, and maximum rainfall will occur on October 28 over Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha, and south Chhattisgarh, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.
It can exceed 20 to 30 cm in 24 hours. There could be isolated heavy rainfall to very heavy rainfall over north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh on October 28. There can be heavy to very heavy rainfall over eastern Telangana and eastern Bidar on October 28 and 29. We are expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over east UP, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar also on October 29 and 30. Jharkhand and West Bengal also will have isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 28 and 29.
Stating that four to five cyclones develop in India in a year, Mahapatra said, these include about 3 to 4 cyclones over the Bay of Bengal and 1 to 2 over the Arabian Sea.
"Out of that, there are two post-monsoon (two seasons), post-monsoon season, October to December and the pre-monsoon season, April to June. The post-monsoon season experiences about 3 to 4 cyclones; the pre-monsoon season experiences about 1 to 2 cyclones. Out of the total 5 cyclones, 3 cyclones hit the Indian coast. This year this will be the first cyclone hitting India coast,” Mohapatra stated.
Odisha Puts 3,000 Pregnant Women Under Watch
Meanwhile, over 3000 women who may deliver during the possible impact of Cyclone Arnab are being closely monitored by the Odisha government, as the state steps up its preparations to deal with the weather system. The government has directed officials to ensure their safety and has kept shelters, rescue teams and other emergency arrangements ready.
The Cabinet Secretary reviewed Odisha’s preparedness for the cyclone through a video conference. Chief Secretary Anu Garg briefed the Centre on the state’s preparations, requirements and planned measures. Development Commissioner Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil also attended the meeting.
After the meeting, Garg said all preparations in Odisha had been finalised and that southern Odisha was likely to be affected. Senior officers have been sent to the region to oversee preparations and manage the situation during and after the cyclone. The power and water resources departments have been directed to remain alert.
Garg also warned that heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh could lead to increased water inflow into Odisha from upstream areas. The state has taken steps to manage th e additional water and formed a team to remain in contact with the Chhattisgarh government. This will help Odisha receive timely information if water is released from the neighbouring state.
She said the Coast Guard was monitoring fishermen, while district collectors had been asked to remain alert. The Cabinet Secretary assured the state that any assistance required from the Centre would be provided. However, Odisha had not sought any assistance so far.
SRC Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said that more than 3,000 pregnant women are under observation, with special attention given to people living in kutcha houses. The state has kept 135 cyclone shelters and 1600 temporary accommodation centres ready. Five senior officers and eight ministers are also being sent to districts to oversee preparedness.
District collectors are identifying people who may need to be evacuated. Patil said evacuation would be carried out of heavy rainfall made it necessary, adding that the state had around 48 hours to prepare.
Eight NDRF teams, 40 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and fire service teams have been deployed across districts. Additional teams have been stationed in Ganjam district, while more personnel have been deployed in coastal districts.
Patil said the state was coordinating with other states and central agencies and would seek additional support if required. Coordination has also been established with the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Army for possible rescue and relief operations. Vehicles and shelters needed for evacuation and rescue have been kept ready.
The SRC said further measures would be taken according to the situation once the cyclone’s path and intensity became clearer. He appealed to people not to panic and to follow instructions issued by the administration.
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