ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Arnab: NDRF Deploys 31 Teams In Five States

Fishing boats remain anchored along the coast amidst heavy rain and strong winds ahead of severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab', in Visakhapatnam ( PTI )

New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed as many as 31 teams across five states and UTs including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Yanam (Puduchery) as cyclone 'Arnab' is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast by the forenoon of Wednesday.

“The evacuation plan is ready and as per requirement in impact area where there could be flooding in low lying areas,” said NDRF Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahedi in New Delhi on Tuesday. He said that of the total 31 teams deployed in view of cyclone Arnab, 12 teams had been deployed in Andhra Pradesh, nine in Odisha, four in Chhattisgarh, four in Telangana and two in Yanam.

High tidal waves hit the coast under overcast skies, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. (PTI)

A total of 72 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are also present in the affected areas, he said.

Shahedi said that a meeting was held at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and at the level of cabinet secretary to formulate a strategy aiming to prevent loss of life during cyclones.

INSAT-3DS satellite image by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows the cyclone 'Arnab' over the west-central Bay of Bengal (PTI)

Cabinet Secretary Dr TV Somanathan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparedness. He directed the central agencies and state governments to ensure zero loss of life and minimise damage to property and critical infrastructure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the cyclone was centred over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.