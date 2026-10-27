Cyclone Arnab: NDRF Deploys 31 Teams In Five States
The evacuation plan is ready as per requirement in impact area where there could be flooding in low lying areas, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed as many as 31 teams across five states and UTs including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Yanam (Puduchery) as cyclone 'Arnab' is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast by the forenoon of Wednesday.
“The evacuation plan is ready and as per requirement in impact area where there could be flooding in low lying areas,” said NDRF Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahedi in New Delhi on Tuesday. He said that of the total 31 teams deployed in view of cyclone Arnab, 12 teams had been deployed in Andhra Pradesh, nine in Odisha, four in Chhattisgarh, four in Telangana and two in Yanam.
A total of 72 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are also present in the affected areas, he said.
Shahedi said that a meeting was held at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and at the level of cabinet secretary to formulate a strategy aiming to prevent loss of life during cyclones.
Cabinet Secretary Dr TV Somanathan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparedness. He directed the central agencies and state governments to ensure zero loss of life and minimise damage to property and critical infrastructure.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the cyclone was centred over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.
“It was located approximately 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.
The meeting was attended by the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Chief Secretaries and senior officials of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Secretaries in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Ministry of Power were also present in the meeting.
According to IMD director general Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, beyond Andhra Pradesh, the cyclone is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Telangana, southern Odisha and south and central Chhattisgarh.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have also been flagged for heavy rainfall.
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