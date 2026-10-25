ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Arnab May Hit Andhra Coast Between Bapatla And Visakhapatnam On Oct 28: IMD

Visakhapatnam: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, which will intensify into a cyclone by Monday morning, is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28 as a very severe cyclonic storm, IMD’s latest bulletin said.

The cyclone named Arnab will have maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph, IMD said. The name 'Arnab' (sea) suggested by Bangladesh, has been finalised for this cyclone.

The Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved southeastwards with speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours, lay centered about 470 km north-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands), 860 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 950 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 1060 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1130 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh), IMD bulletin issued at 9.10 am on Sunday said.

It is very likely to move nearly southwards, intensify into a Deep Depression and then gradually recurve west-northwestwards over the Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on Sunday, the weather body said.

"Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal by 26th October morning, and into a severe cyclonic storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal around morning of 27th October, 2026," the bulletin said.

Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach West-central Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28.