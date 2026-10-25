Cyclone Arnab May Hit Andhra Coast Between Bapatla And Visakhapatnam On Oct 28: IMD
The IMD has predicted very heavy rains in several districts of Andhra Pradesh.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST
Visakhapatnam: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, which will intensify into a cyclone by Monday morning, is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28 as a very severe cyclonic storm, IMD’s latest bulletin said.
The cyclone named Arnab will have maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph, IMD said. The name 'Arnab' (sea) suggested by Bangladesh, has been finalised for this cyclone.
The Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved southeastwards with speed of 5 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 25th October, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 15.3°N and Longitude 91.2°E, about 440 km north-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands), 880 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 980 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 1080 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1150 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move nearly southwards, intensify into a Deep Depression and then gradually recurve west-northwestwards over the Eastcentral & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal today 25th October. Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the Eastcentral & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal by 26th October morning, and into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal around morning of 27th October, 2026. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast around morning of 28th October, 2026. It is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2026
The Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved southeastwards with speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours, lay centered about 470 km north-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands), 860 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 950 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 1060 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1130 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh), IMD bulletin issued at 9.10 am on Sunday said.
It is very likely to move nearly southwards, intensify into a Deep Depression and then gradually recurve west-northwestwards over the Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on Sunday, the weather body said.
"Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal by 26th October morning, and into a severe cyclonic storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal around morning of 27th October, 2026," the bulletin said.
Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach West-central Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28.
It is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026, it maintained.
“We are keeping a close watch on the movement of the system. Under its influence, heavy rain with high wind speed will occur in Andhra Pradesh and some districts of South Odisha,” said director of IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre Manorama Mohanty.
The IMD has predicted very heavy rains in several districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalle, Kakinada, East Godavari, Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Bapatla, Guntur, NTR, Krishna, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam.
The intensity of the cyclone will decrease slightly by the 29th of this month. On that day, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Eluru, West Godavari, Alluri, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts.
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