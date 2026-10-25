ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Arnab May Hit Andhra Coast Between Bapatla And Visakhapatnam On Oct 28: IMD

The IMD has predicted very heavy rains in several districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Arnab May Hit Andhra Pradesh Coast Between Bapatla And Visakhapatnam On Oct 28 IMD
File photo used as representation. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 25, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Visakhapatnam: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, which will intensify into a cyclone by Monday morning, is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28 as a very severe cyclonic storm, IMD’s latest bulletin said.

The cyclone named Arnab will have maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph, IMD said. The name 'Arnab' (sea) suggested by Bangladesh, has been finalised for this cyclone.

The Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved southeastwards with speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours, lay centered about 470 km north-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands), 860 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 950 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 1060 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1130 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh), IMD bulletin issued at 9.10 am on Sunday said.

It is very likely to move nearly southwards, intensify into a Deep Depression and then gradually recurve west-northwestwards over the Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on Sunday, the weather body said.

"Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal by 26th October morning, and into a severe cyclonic storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal around morning of 27th October, 2026," the bulletin said.

Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach West-central Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28.

It is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026, it maintained.

“We are keeping a close watch on the movement of the system. Under its influence, heavy rain with high wind speed will occur in Andhra Pradesh and some districts of South Odisha,” said director of IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre Manorama Mohanty.

The IMD has predicted very heavy rains in several districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalle, Kakinada, East Godavari, Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Bapatla, Guntur, NTR, Krishna, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam.

The intensity of the cyclone will decrease slightly by the 29th of this month. On that day, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Eluru, West Godavari, Alluri, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts.

Read More

  1. President Droupadi Murmu's Odisha Visit Postponed In View Of Possible Cyclone
  2. Intense El Niño Making Earth Hotter Than Ever, Normal Conditions Expected By April 2027: Expert

TAGGED:

DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS
CYCLONE ARNAB
DEEP DEPRESSION
ANDHRA CYCLONE UPDATE
ODISHA CYCLONE UPDATE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.