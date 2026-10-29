ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Arnab: Home Minister Shah Speaks With CMs Of Affected states, Assures All Possible Assistance

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured all possible assistance from the Centre to Odisha and other states affected by Cyclone Arnab, which triggered extremely heavy rainfall and caused hardship in several areas.

In a post on X, Shah said he had spoken with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh to review the situation and assured them of every assistance to mitigate the hardships faced by people in the wake of the disaster.

He said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) had swung into action and were continuing rescue and relief operations on a war footing.

The Union Home Minister also said Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) would soon be sent to assess the damage caused by the cyclone and determine the additional assistance required by the affected states. “The Government of India stands with the people with resolute commitment,” Shah said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed 'gratitude' to Home Minister Shah for assuring assistance.

"Grateful to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for assuring all possible assistance to Odisha in the wake of Cyclone Arnab. The support and cooperation of the Government of India will strengthen our efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of every Odia," Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Odisha witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall in several areas in the wake of cyclone Arnab. According to rainfall data released by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha, Patrapur in Ganjam district recorded the highest rainfall of 546 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on October 29.