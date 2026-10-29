Cyclone Arnab: Home Minister Shah Speaks With CMs Of Affected states, Assures All Possible Assistance
Shah said Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) would soon be sent to assess damage caused by cyclone and determine the additional assistance required by affected states.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured all possible assistance from the Centre to Odisha and other states affected by Cyclone Arnab, which triggered extremely heavy rainfall and caused hardship in several areas.
In a post on X, Shah said he had spoken with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh to review the situation and assured them of every assistance to mitigate the hardships faced by people in the wake of the disaster.
In the wake of Cyclone Arnab, spoke with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of every assistance to mitigate the hardship of the people in the face of the disaster. NDRF and SDRF teams have sprung into action and are continuing rescue and relief operations on a war footing. IMCTs will soon be sent to assess the impact and further assistance required. Government of India stands with the people with resolute commitment.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 29, 2026
He said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) had swung into action and were continuing rescue and relief operations on a war footing.
The Union Home Minister also said Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) would soon be sent to assess the damage caused by the cyclone and determine the additional assistance required by the affected states. “The Government of India stands with the people with resolute commitment,” Shah said.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed 'gratitude' to Home Minister Shah for assuring assistance.
Spoke with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji and briefed him on the impact of #CycloneArnab across Odisha, the prevailing situation in affected districts, and the relief and restoration measures being undertaken by the State Government. He assured all possible assistance to Odisha in the wake of the cyclone. The support and cooperation of the Government of India will further strengthen our efforts to protect lives, support affected families and expedite relief, rehabilitation and restoration across the State.— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) October 29, 2026
"Grateful to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for assuring all possible assistance to Odisha in the wake of Cyclone Arnab. The support and cooperation of the Government of India will strengthen our efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of every Odia," Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said in a post on X.
Meanwhile, Odisha witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall in several areas in the wake of cyclone Arnab. According to rainfall data released by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha, Patrapur in Ganjam district recorded the highest rainfall of 546 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on October 29.
G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district recorded 462.4 mm of rainfall, followed by Sanakhemundi in Ganjam at 388 mm, Raikia in Kandhamal at 384.8 mm and Sorada in Ganjam at 375 mm.
Chikiti in Ganjam received 309.2 mm of rainfall, while Mohana in Gajapati recorded 307.6 mm. Daringbadi and Chakapad in Kandhamal received 273 mm and 249 mm of rainfall, respectively.
The Odisha government has also been plannign to airlift around 120 persons waterlogged in four places in Ganjam district through helicoptor, chief secretary Any Garg informed after taking a review of the flood situations on Thursday.
The unprecedented downpour has raised concerns over flooding, waterlogging and disruption of normal life in the affected districts. The Centre's assurance of assistance comes as authorities continue to respond to the impact of the severe weather system and assess the extent of damage across the affected regions.
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