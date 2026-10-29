Cyclone Arnab: Standing Crops On 3.25 Lakh Hectares Damaged In Andhra, Power Infra Loss At Rs 11.70 Crore
126 km of roads constructed by the Roads and Buildings Department have been damaged, and gusty winds uprooted 1,058 trees, obstructing traffic on several roads.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST|
Updated : October 29, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Amaravati: The impact of the severe cyclonic storm Arnab has left several districts of Andhra Pradesh in disarray. Farmers, who toiled throughout the season to cultivate crops, now face an uncertain future as vast areas of harvests have been destroyed.
While several roads were damaged, vehicular traffic was disrupted by fallen trees, blocking roads in several areas. The cyclone also left a severe impact on the power infrastructure across the state.
The severe cyclonic storm has impacted crops across 3.25 lakh hectares, spanning 2,727 villages in 249 mandals throughout the state, with preliminary estimates indicating damage of 3.04 lakh hectares in 16 districts.
Farmers are worried that if the water does not subside quickly, the crops will begin to sprout. They are also clueless about how much of the harvest can actually be salvaged.
The greatest extent of crop inundation has been reported from West Godavari district (74,175 hectares), followed by Kakinada (50,993 hectares), BR Ambedkar Konaseema (48,449 hectares), East Godavari (42,635 hectares), Krishna (40,141 hectares), and Bapatla (21,927 hectares). Crops such as paddy, maize, green gram, black gram, and groundnut have been damaged.
In parts of NTR, Guntur, and Palnadu districts, cotton crops which were ready for harvest have been soaked. While horticultural crops spanning 12,763 hectares have been damaged, plantations of banana, papaya, coconut, vegetables, and betel leaf by 25,914 farmers have been affected.
In some coastal areas, fishermen have suffered heavy losses, with their boats, which they had brought ashore and their fishing nets being swept away.
Crop Damage across 40,000 acres in Eluru
Standing crops across 40,000 acres nearing the harvest stage have flattened in Eluru district, as per preliminary estimates. Black gram crops across 800 acres are also likely to have been affected. Among horticultural crops, coconut and cocoa plantations have been flattened.
The operation of 289 buses has been halted, and more than 60 electricity poles have snapped in the mandals of Nidamarru, Bheemadole, Dwarakatirumala, and Kamavarapukota.
Heavy Rain in Bapatla
In Bapatla district, large trees fell onto main roads in the Repalle and Vemuru constituencies. Later, police cleared them to restore the vehicular traffic flow.
Paddy crops across 66,690 acres were flattened by the heavy rain and strong winds, while horticultural crops spanning 2,500 acres were also damaged. Rainfall recorded in the region included 106.4 mm in Vemuru, 83 mm in Kolluru, 78 mm in Repalle, and 71.1 mm in Chunduru.
Devastation in Visakhapatnam
Heavy rainfall from Tuesday morning through Wednesday left low-lying areas submerged in Visakhapatnam, with floodwaters entering residential homes. As power supply couldn't be restored until Wednesday morning, neighbourhoods were plunged into darkness. Between Tuesday morning and Wednesday, the highest rainfall was recorded in Gopalapatnam (31 cm) and Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district (30 cm).
Srikakulam City Inundated
Srikakulam city has become waterlogged, with water entering the RTC complex and connectivity to villages has been disrupted due to overflowing ponds.
Roads and bridges in 35 locations across the district were damaged. The Nagavali, Vamsadhara, and Bahuda rivers are in spate. Paddy crops spanning 6,652 hectares have also been submerged.
Fishing Nets Damaged in Anakapalli
In the fishing villages of Rajayyapeta, Boyapadu, and BL Puram in Nakkapalli mandal, approximately 25 fishing crafts and nets have been damaged. In Payakaraopeta mandal, 30 boats and their accompanying nets were swept out to sea.
In Chodavaram, the areas of Relli Veedhi, Banayya Koneru, and Balaji Nagar have been inundated. In Rambilli, the overflowing Pannirugedda stream near Lalamkoduru has brought transportation to a standstill. In Alluri district, the Kothavalasa-Kirandul railway line has suffered damage due to soil erosion.
Heavy Rains Inundate Vizianagaram
Continuous rainfall across Vizianagaram district from Tuesday until Wednesday left roads and low-lying areas inundated. An average rainfall of 18.71 cm was recorded across the district, with the highest of 30.2 cm recorded in Kothavalasa mandal. Large areas of paddy and maize crops have been inundated.
126 km of R&B Roads Damaged, 1,058 Trees Uprooted
Preliminary assessments till Wednesday evening indicate that 126 km of roads constructed by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department have been damaged due to the impact of the cyclone.
Vehicular traffic was disrupted in several places after gusty winds uprooted 1,058 trees, obstructing several roads. So far, authorities have cleared 859 of these trees. Traffic movement was disrupted at 57 locations due to water stagnation, of which 20 have already been resolved.
As estimated by engineers, a total of Rs 59.44 crore will be required for repairs, of which Rs 9.17 crore will be required for temporary restoration and Rs 50.27 crore for permanent repairs.
Minister BC Janardhan Reddy has directed officials to immediately undertake temporary road repairs, ensuring that vehicular movement remains uninterrupted. Additionally, 149 trees that fell on various national highways across the state have been cleared.
APEPDCL Estimates Rs 11.70 Crore Loss
The power infrastructure has been severely disrupted by strong winds, leading to extensive damage to electrical equipment in various locations. Officials of the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) have estimated the damage at Rs 11.70 crore.
CMD Pruthvi Tej said over 7,000 electricity poles, 939 kilometres of power lines, 470 substations, and 2,539 feeders have been damaged. "While power supply was disrupted in 4,016 villages as of Wednesday afternoon, it has since been restored in 1,874 villages. Restoration work is underway in the remaining areas," he said.
Tej added that 6,674 personnel organised into 582 specialised teams are working on a war footing to restore power. Out of 25.32 lakh non-agricultural electricity connections that were affected, supply has been restored to 6.37 lakh connections, he said.
Additionally, repairs have been completed for 20,989 out of 94,439 agricultural electricity connections. The CMD has advised the public not to touch any fallen power lines or electricity poles, requesting that information regarding power outages be reported by calling 1912.
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