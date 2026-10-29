ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Arnab: Standing Crops On 3.25 Lakh Hectares Damaged In Andhra, Power Infra Loss At Rs 11.70 Crore

Amaravati: The impact of the severe cyclonic storm Arnab has left several districts of Andhra Pradesh in disarray. Farmers, who toiled throughout the season to cultivate crops, now face an uncertain future as vast areas of harvests have been destroyed.

While several roads were damaged, vehicular traffic was disrupted by fallen trees, blocking roads in several areas. The cyclone also left a severe impact on the power infrastructure across the state.

The severe cyclonic storm has impacted crops across 3.25 lakh hectares, spanning 2,727 villages in 249 mandals throughout the state, with preliminary estimates indicating damage of 3.04 lakh hectares in 16 districts.

Vast areas of paddy crop flattened in Jampani under Vemuru mandal of Bapatla district. (ETV Bharat)

Farmers are worried that if the water does not subside quickly, the crops will begin to sprout. They are also clueless about how much of the harvest can actually be salvaged.

The greatest extent of crop inundation has been reported from West Godavari district (74,175 hectares), followed by Kakinada (50,993 hectares), BR Ambedkar Konaseema (48,449 hectares), East Godavari (42,635 hectares), Krishna (40,141 hectares), and Bapatla (21,927 hectares). Crops such as paddy, maize, green gram, black gram, and groundnut have been damaged.

In parts of NTR, Guntur, and Palnadu districts, cotton crops which were ready for harvest have been soaked. While horticultural crops spanning 12,763 hectares have been damaged, plantations of banana, papaya, coconut, vegetables, and betel leaf by 25,914 farmers have been affected.

An inundated road near Galikonda in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. (ETV Bharat)

In some coastal areas, fishermen have suffered heavy losses, with their boats, which they had brought ashore and their fishing nets being swept away.

Crop Damage across 40,000 acres in Eluru

Standing crops across 40,000 acres nearing the harvest stage have flattened in Eluru district, as per preliminary estimates. Black gram crops across 800 acres are also likely to have been affected. Among horticultural crops, coconut and cocoa plantations have been flattened.

People at a relief center in Nagayalanka in Krishna district, (ETV Bharat)

The operation of 289 buses has been halted, and more than 60 electricity poles have snapped in the mandals of Nidamarru, Bheemadole, Dwarakatirumala, and Kamavarapukota.

Heavy Rain in Bapatla

In Bapatla district, large trees fell onto main roads in the Repalle and Vemuru constituencies. Later, police cleared them to restore the vehicular traffic flow.

Workers try to douse fire on a transformer transformer in the Endada electricity substation of Visakhapatnam. (ETV Bharat)

Paddy crops across 66,690 acres were flattened by the heavy rain and strong winds, while horticultural crops spanning 2,500 acres were also damaged. Rainfall recorded in the region included 106.4 mm in Vemuru, 83 mm in Kolluru, 78 mm in Repalle, and 71.1 mm in Chunduru.

Devastation in Visakhapatnam

Heavy rainfall from Tuesday morning through Wednesday left low-lying areas submerged in Visakhapatnam, with floodwaters entering residential homes. As power supply couldn't be restored until Wednesday morning, neighbourhoods were plunged into darkness. Between Tuesday morning and Wednesday, the highest rainfall was recorded in Gopalapatnam (31 cm) and Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district (30 cm).

Revenue personnel carrying an elderly woman to a safe location on a cot in Revallapalem under S Kota mandal in Vizianagaram. (ETV Bharat)

Srikakulam City Inundated

Srikakulam city has become waterlogged, with water entering the RTC complex and connectivity to villages has been disrupted due to overflowing ponds.