ETV Bharat / bharat

Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal Becomes Well-Marked; System To Trigger Heavy Rain In Odisha, Andhra, Central India

New Delhi: India's weather is moving through a noticeable transition as the southwest monsoon begins to retreat from the northwestern parts of the country, while a fresh cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring another intense spell of rain to eastern and central India.

According to Meteorological Department, the system over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal has intensified into well-marked low pressure and is expected to strengthen over the next few days.

"The low pressure area has moved west-northwestwards and lay as a well-marked low pressure over west-central and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal at 8 AM today," IMD's Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar said it its bulletin.

IMD said the system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and into a deep depression over westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday (September 22).

The weather department said it will continue to move west-northwestwards and reach westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal near north Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts around the morning of September 23.

Its exact track and intensity could change as the system moves closer to the coast, the IMD stated.