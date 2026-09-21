Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal Becomes Well-Marked; System To Trigger Heavy Rain In Odisha, Andhra, Central India
The system over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression in next 24 hours, and into deep depression during subsequent 24 hours.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
New Delhi: India's weather is moving through a noticeable transition as the southwest monsoon begins to retreat from the northwestern parts of the country, while a fresh cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring another intense spell of rain to eastern and central India.
According to Meteorological Department, the system over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal has intensified into well-marked low pressure and is expected to strengthen over the next few days.
"The low pressure area has moved west-northwestwards and lay as a well-marked low pressure over west-central and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal at 8 AM today," IMD's Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar said it its bulletin.
Current Synoptic Situation #Odisha #lowpressure pic.twitter.com/AQU6F4tL9u— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) September 21, 2026
IMD said the system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and into a deep depression over westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday (September 22).
The weather department said it will continue to move west-northwestwards and reach westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal near north Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts around the morning of September 23.
Its exact track and intensity could change as the system moves closer to the coast, the IMD stated.
As it moves inland, rainfall activity is expected to increase across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand. Some areas could witness heavy rain along with thunderstorms and strong winds Along with that Coastal residents, fishermen and people travelling through the affected regions will need to keep an eye on official weather advisories advised IMD.
The system could also revive rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, bringing another spell of heavy showers before the monsoon finally withdraws from the state. Several districts could receive heavy rainfall from September 24, IMD sources said.
While the east and parts of central India prepare for more rain, the scenario is changing rapidly in the north as Monsoon is beginning to pull back. Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to remain largely dry, while Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are also expected to see mostly dry conditions.
For Delhi, the immediate picture is one of sunshine rather than showers. The capital is unlikely to receive rain on Monday, with temperatures at Safdarjung expected to range from around 25 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius. As clouds clear and drier northwesterly winds become more faster, daytime temperatures may rise.
The monsoon story is far from over in the south. Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are expected to continue receiving rainfall as monsoon conditions remain active over parts of southern India.
Overall, while eastern and central India are preparing for another round of rain, northern and northwestern India are gradually moving towards drier, hotter conditions.
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