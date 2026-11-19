ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Akvan Likely To Cross Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Coasts By Noon; 3 Trains Rescheduled

Andhra Pradesh disaster management officials monitor the movement of Cyclone Akvan and assess its possible impact as authorities remain on high alert and oversee precautionary measures, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday ( IANS )

Amaravati: Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan' over the westcentral Bay of Bengal is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on Thursday, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the Railway authorities have rescheduled three trains in view of Cyclone Akvan. Train No. 18046 Charlapalli-Shalimar East Coast Express, scheduled to depart at 08:40 hours on Thursday, November 19, has been rescheduled to depart at 15:40 hours on the same day due to the cyclone.

Similarly, Train No.12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express, scheduled to depart at 15:55 hours on November 19, will now depart at 17:55 hours. Train No.15227 SMVT Bengaluru-Muzaffarpur Express, scheduled to depart at 00:30 hours on Thursday, has also been rescheduled to depart at 08:30 hours on the same day. The developments come as Odisha steps up its preparedness to deal with the potential impact of the approaching cyclone. The state government has announced the mandatory closure of all government, aided and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres, in six districts from November 19 to November 21. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said that the state government was fully prepared to deal with the situation and had begun taking necessary measures. Addressing the media after a review meeting at the State Control Room, Majhi said, "A review meeting was held at our State Control Room—where we are currently present—to discuss the potential impact of this cyclone and our preparedness to handle it. According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclone is expected to make landfall on the 20th, between Narsapur in northern Andhra Pradesh and Puri."