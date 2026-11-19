Ahead Of Cyclone Akvan Landfall, Odisha Doctor And Ambulance Crew Carry Pregnant Woman 5 Km To Safety
Amid heavy rain and wind, a few good Samaritans carried a pregnant woman, crossing a river to reach a waiting ambulance, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Kendrapara: By the time Dolly Mallick reached the ambulance Thursday evening, the soles of the men carrying her had slipped again and again in the mud. They had walked five kilometres in the rain and crossed a river with the 32-year-old on a stretcher. Dolly was close to giving birth, and the ambulance could only wait where the road ended.
Earlier in the day, as officials moved residents of coastal villages to shelters ahead of the possible landfall of cyclone Akvan, Rajnagar tehsildar Jishu Krishta Das called Dr Rashmiranjan Mohanty, the medical officer at Rajnagar Community Health Centre. Two pregnant women in Magarkanda needed help getting out. One of them was Dolly. Das told him the woman is not in a condition to walk all the way.
Mohanty informed the district collector and the block development officer. Officials contacted the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and a 108 ambulance was called in. When it arrived, Dr Mohanty asked the crew if they were willing to walk five kilometres through the mud to reach the village. They said yes and the rest was a rescue mission that will be a part of Akvan cyclone.
For Rashmiranjan Naik, the ambulance driver, the walk to Magarkanda made him wonder how they would manage the journey back. "We walked about two and a half kilometres before reaching a river ghat. Once across, we still had another two and a half kilometres to go. There were five people in the rescue team, including the doctor, a supervisor and three of us - ambulance crew members," he says.
"It was raining, the path was muddy and our feet kept slipping. We stuck together and somehow managed to get her to the ambulance," Naik recalls.
The team carried Dolly on the stretcher on their shoulders. The stretches they had covered on foot to reach her now had to be crossed again, with the same mud underfoot and the river still on their way.
Recalling the mission, Dr Mohanty wondered how they could make it back safely. "By evening, we reached the waiting ambulance. Dolly was then taken to hospital. The team had already made it back to the vehicle by the time ODRAF arrived," the doctor said.
For Dr Mohanty, who had set out alongside the ambulance crew, the decision to go came down to what he felt he owed his team and the people waiting for them. "As the senior medical officer, I had to go. If I didn’t go, how could I expect my team to do it? How would we achieve our goal of zero deaths?"
Naik remembered how uncertain he had been on the way to the village. Back at the ambulance, he said, "I am very happy and proud. We went there on a mission and we came back having completed it."
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