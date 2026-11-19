ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of Cyclone Akvan Landfall, Odisha Doctor And Ambulance Crew Carry Pregnant Woman 5 Km To Safety

Ahead Of Cyclone Akvan Landfall, Odisha Doctor And Ambulance Crew Carry Pregnant Woman 5 Km To Safety ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: By the time Dolly Mallick reached the ambulance Thursday evening, the soles of the men carrying her had slipped again and again in the mud. They had walked five kilometres in the rain and crossed a river with the 32-year-old on a stretcher. Dolly was close to giving birth, and the ambulance could only wait where the road ended.

Earlier in the day, as officials moved residents of coastal villages to shelters ahead of the possible landfall of cyclone Akvan, Rajnagar tehsildar Jishu Krishta Das called Dr Rashmiranjan Mohanty, the medical officer at Rajnagar Community Health Centre. Two pregnant women in Magarkanda needed help getting out. One of them was Dolly. Das told him the woman is not in a condition to walk all the way.

The team that carried Dolly Mallick to safety (ETV Bharat) Mohanty informed the district collector and the block development officer. Officials contacted the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and a 108 ambulance was called in. When it arrived, Dr Mohanty asked the crew if they were willing to walk five kilometres through the mud to reach the village. They said yes and the rest was a rescue mission that will be a part of Akvan cyclone. For Rashmiranjan Naik, the ambulance driver, the walk to Magarkanda made him wonder how they would manage the journey back. "We walked about two and a half kilometres before reaching a river ghat. Once across, we still had another two and a half kilometres to go. There were five people in the rescue team, including the doctor, a supervisor and three of us - ambulance crew members," he says. "It was raining, the path was muddy and our feet kept slipping. We stuck together and somehow managed to get her to the ambulance," Naik recalls.