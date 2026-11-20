ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Akvan Makes Landfall Near Gopalpur, 3.72 Lakh People Evacuated In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Cyclonic storm Akvan has completed its landfall along the south Odisha coast near Gopalpur, with no reports of casualties or major damage received so far, Chief Secretary Anu Garg said on Friday.

The state government has evacuated nearly 3.72 lakh people from vulnerable areas and shifted them to nearly 10,000 designated shelters as part of its preparedness measures. Of the 4,470 pregnant women relocated to safer places, 1,450 have delivered babies, with both mothers and newborns reported to be safe.

Garg said the administration was closely monitoring the situation in the affected districts through the control room and remained in contact with district collectors and senior officials throughout the night.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone was expected to cross the south Odisha coast near Gopalpur with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching 90kmph. Before landfall, the system was located around 70 km east of Kalingpatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 90 km from Gopalpur and 180 km south of Puri. It had moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 21 kmph during the six hours preceding the latest observation.

Ganjam and Gajapati districts experienced the possibility of winds reaching 70-80 kmph, with gusts up to 90 kmph. Puri, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Rayagada were also likely to witness winds of 60-70 kmph, with gusts reaching 80 kmph.