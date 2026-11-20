Cyclone Akvan Makes Landfall Near Gopalpur, 3.72 Lakh People Evacuated In Odisha
Nearly 3.72 lakh people have been relocated as authorities monitor the cyclone’s impact, rainfall and preparedness across Odisha.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Cyclonic storm Akvan has completed its landfall along the south Odisha coast near Gopalpur, with no reports of casualties or major damage received so far, Chief Secretary Anu Garg said on Friday.
The state government has evacuated nearly 3.72 lakh people from vulnerable areas and shifted them to nearly 10,000 designated shelters as part of its preparedness measures. Of the 4,470 pregnant women relocated to safer places, 1,450 have delivered babies, with both mothers and newborns reported to be safe.
Garg said the administration was closely monitoring the situation in the affected districts through the control room and remained in contact with district collectors and senior officials throughout the night.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone was expected to cross the south Odisha coast near Gopalpur with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching 90kmph. Before landfall, the system was located around 70 km east of Kalingpatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 90 km from Gopalpur and 180 km south of Puri. It had moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 21 kmph during the six hours preceding the latest observation.
Ganjam and Gajapati districts experienced the possibility of winds reaching 70-80 kmph, with gusts up to 90 kmph. Puri, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Rayagada were also likely to witness winds of 60-70 kmph, with gusts reaching 80 kmph.
Reviewing the rainfall situation, the Chief Secretary said Ganjam recorded the highest district average rainfall of 114.06 mm in the 24 hours up to 8.30 AM on Friday. Kendrapara received 64.6 mm. Puri received 61.1 mm, Kandhamal 33.5 mm and Gajapati 21.9 mm during the same period
The IMD recorded 180.4 mm rainfall in Gopalpur, 96.6 mm in Chandbali, and 85.6 mm in Paradip. The weather department had issued a red alert for Balasore and Mayurbhanj, forecasting extremely heavy to exceptionally heavy rainfall at isolated places. An orange alert was also issued for Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam and Gajapati, among other coastal districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Garg said waterlogging had been reported on roads in Berhampur and Digapahandi. Teams were deployed in both urban areas to clear the accumulated rainwater and ensure proper drainage. The Chief Secretary said the administration was maintaining close coordination with officials in the affected districts to monitor the post-cyclone situation.
Read More