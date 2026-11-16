Cyclone 'Akvan': Very Severe Storm To Reach Andhra Coast On Nov 19; Heavy Rain Likely In Odisha, Andhra, TN, Puducherry
The system is likely to intensify and approach Andhra Pradesh coast on the night of November 19 as a very severe cyclonic storm, IMD said.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
New Delhi: A deep depression over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm (to be named 'Akvan' after cyclone formation) by Monday evening and further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach the Andhra Pradesh coast by November 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
The system is expected to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of southern Odisha over the next few days.
This comes after two back-to-back cyclones wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha over the last 20 days. While Cyclone Murasu struck the southern coast Andhra near Ongole on November 2, Cyclone Arnab had made landfall near the Yanam coast on October 28.
According to IMD's bulletin this morning, at around 5:30 am, the depression moved north-northwestwards with a speed of eight kmph and lay centered about 630 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 680 km west of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 720 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 820 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 940 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha).
Deep Depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal [Pre Cyclone Watch for Andhra Pradesh & adjoining South Odisha coast Yellow Message] The Deep Depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 08 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 16th November, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 11.0°N and Longitude 86.5°E, about 630 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 680km west of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 720 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 820 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 940 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha). It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of south & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal in the evening of 16th November and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal in the evening of 17th November, 2026. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards and reach over westcentral Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast around night of 19th November 2026 as a very severe cyclonic storm.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 16, 2026
The system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday evening (November 16). It is expected to strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm by the evening of November 17. Thereafter, the system is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards, reaching the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the night of November 19 as a very severe cyclonic storm, IMD has forecast.
Forecast For Nov 16:
According to IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Southeast Bay of Bengal and Southwest Bay of Bengal.
Forecast For Nov 17:
On Tuesday, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Similar weather conditions will prevail at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Forecast For Nov 18:
IMD has forecast heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday. At the same time, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal during the period.
Forecast For Nov 19:
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places over Odisha and Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Karaikal.
This apart, heavy showers are likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Rayalaseema.
IMD stated that thundersquall with wind speed reaching (50-60kmph) is likely at isolated places over Odisha on Thursday. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50kmph) is likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Karaikal," IMD stated.
Forecast For Nov 20:
As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Odisha.
Under the impact of the system, isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal and Telangana will witness heavy rainfall on the day.
As far as wind speed is concerned, IMD said, "Thundersquall with wind speed reaching (50-60kmph) is likely at isolated places over Odisha. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50kmph) is likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Karaikal and Telangana."
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into Southwest Bay of Bengal, Central Bay of Bengal and Northwest Bay of Bengal till November 21.