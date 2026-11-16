ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone 'Akvan': Very Severe Storm To Reach Andhra Coast On Nov 19; Heavy Rain Likely In Odisha, Andhra, TN, Puducherry

New Delhi: A deep depression over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm (to be named ' Akvan ' after cyclone formation) by Monday evening and further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach the Andhra Pradesh coast by November 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The system is expected to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of southern Odisha over the next few days.

This comes after two back-to-back cyclones wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha over the last 20 days. While Cyclone Murasu struck the southern coast Andhra near Ongole on November 2, Cyclone Arnab had made landfall near the Yanam coast on October 28.

According to IMD's bulletin this morning, at around 5:30 am, the depression moved north-northwestwards with a speed of eight kmph and lay centered about 630 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 680 km west of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 720 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 820 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 940 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha).

The system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday evening (November 16). It is expected to strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm by the evening of November 17. Thereafter, the system is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards, reaching the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the night of November 19 as a very severe cyclonic storm, IMD has forecast.

Forecast For Nov 16:

According to IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Southeast Bay of Bengal and Southwest Bay of Bengal.

Forecast For Nov 17:

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Similar weather conditions will prevail at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Forecast For Nov 18:

IMD has forecast heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday. At the same time, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.