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Cybercrime Victims Struggle To Get Police And Bank Support, Finds SPI Report 2026

Amongst the 10 respondents who rated their experience with the police, the average rating given to the police was 2.4 out of five. Amongst the six victims who rated their experience with the banks, the overall rating was a poor one out of five. Over two in five (42 per cent) victims who complained to the police found the complaint registration process to be difficult, with 17 per cent finding it “very difficult” and 25 per cent saying that it was “somewhat difficult.

“The study aims to understand people’s perceptions and experiences with cybercrimes and the system’s preparedness to tackle them,” said Vipul Mudgal, Director, Common Cause. The study draws on a survey across 16 Indian states with over 8,306 respondents, aiming to examine the rapidly changing nature of cybercrimes in India and the systems meant to respond to them. Victims of financial cybercrimes and experts, according to the report, overwhelmingly felt that the banks refused to take accountability, or assist the victim through the recovery process. Barring one case, in all other interviews with financial fraud victims, the banks maintained that the victims “collaborated” with the fraudster.

New Delhi : Months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked central and state government agencies and banking institutions to work in tandem to fight cybercrime, the Status of Policing in India Report (SPIR) 2026 on “Cybercrime—Victim Perspectives and Systemic Responses” on Thursday revealed that a lack of proper cooperation from the police and banking institutions has further aggravated the situation. The report, jointly released by Common Cause and Lokniti-CSDS said that FIRs are not commonly registered in cybercrime cases. “Of the 15 victims who complained to the police either online or in person, an FIR was registered in six cases. Two of these were automatic FIRs, and in at least two other cases, the victims reached out to persons of influence to get the FIR registered,” the report released in New Delhi said.

"More than a quarter of the respondents (27 per cent) who got their police complaint registered had to pay a bribe. Poor victims are nearly four times more likely to pay bribe to the police, compared to the rich. Victims who paid a bribe to the police were three times more likely to recover the full amount lost, compared to those who did not pay a bribe,” the report stated.



It was in June this year that Prime Minister Modi while chairing the 52nd PRAGATI meeting in the national capital expressed deep concern over the misuse of digital platforms to defraud citizens. He said tackling cyber fraud requires a sensitive, coordinated, and time-bound handling by all enforcement agencies, banks, and digital platforms.



It was ironically found that more than a third of the victims contacted their personal network so that the police could deal with the case properly. “Victims who approached the police through a personal network were three times more likely to recover the full amount lost in cyber crime than those who did not contact anyone,” the report highlighted.

File photo of employees of GS Management at work following the inauguration of the upgraded Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 and Web Bot at MG Road in Bengaluru (IANS)

The report said cyber crime perpetrators rely heavily on “social engineering” to commit crimes, using deception, manipulation, coercion and threats to gain access to sensitive information or personal devices.“Organised networks run both financial and non-financial cybercrime, trading leaked data, mule accounts and fake SIM cards as readymade 'kits'. Cyber crime is heavily under-reported due to stigma, distrust of authorities, and a sense that complaints won’t be taken seriously. Most cases of online gender-based violence and non-consensual image abuse go unreported,” the report stated.The report highlighted that a third of the respondents frequently receive fake delivery or high-return investment scam calls; nearly a quarter have frequently received bank impersonation calls, phone calls linked to illegal activities, and unknown numbers claiming to be a friend.“Data shows that greater usage of online payment is associated with higher exposure to fraudulent calls. Thirteen per cent of the respondents have been victims of cyber crimes in the last 2-3 years", the report said. It added, "Less educated and younger respondents are more likely to be victims of cybercrimes.”

“We are aware that SPIR 2026 covers only a slice of a rapidly expanding landscape. It is part of our attempt to assess the impact of policing on the ground and to identify need gaps. We also see it more as a building block for more policy-oriented research in the future. We firmly believe in bridging the gap between computer science and behavioural science by keeping humans in the loop. The caution is that techno-managerial solutions must not come at the cost of citizens’ dignity, privacy or civil liberties,” added Mudgal.



Common Cause is a registered society that seeks to promote democracy, good governance and public policy reforms through advocacy and interventions via formal and informal policy engagements. Similarly, the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) is one of India’s leading institutes for research in the social sciences and humanities. Lokniti is a research programme of the CSDS.



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